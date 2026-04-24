Teen Watched His Younger Cousin Shine A Laser In Everyone’s Eyes At A Family Gathering While The Adults Did Nothing, So He Took Matters Into His Own Hands And Launched It Into A Bush

Pointing a laser at someone’s eyes once is a mistake — doing it repeatedly after being told to stop is a choice.

When a young man watched his teenage cousin shine a cat laser in every family member’s eyes at a gathering while the adults did nothing, he decided someone had to step up.

You’ll want to keep reading to see how this one ends.

AITA for throwing my cousin’s laser into a bush? Over the weekend, I had some family over. My cousin decided to bring a cat laser he bought from the pet store to our family event and was pointing it in people’s eyes the whole time.

This obviously caused quite the disruption.

My cousin was repeatedly asked to stop but kept shining the laser in people’s eyes. It got to a point where his dad — my uncle — had to stand behind a wall so the laser didn’t point in his eye. Everyone was complaining, but no one did anything.

So he decided it was time to finally do something about this laser.

Finally, I had enough. I asked my cousin if I could see the laser when we were outside. I threw it as far as I could into a bush.

The cousin was not happy.

He tried to get it but couldn’t, and then blocked my number the next day. AITA for throwing away the laser?

Ultimately, he did what he had to do, even if it ruffled some feathers.

What did Reddit have to say?

A situation like this could have turned dangerous fast.

Older kids are supposed to keep the younger ones in line.

This user would have done more than just throw it in a bush.

He did the whole family a favor by taking action when no one else would.

Actions have consequences, and this cousin finally learned that firsthand.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.