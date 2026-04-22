Teenage Boy Moves In With His Dad After His Parents Get Divorced, And After Seeing Some Of His Dad’s Texts, He Never Wants To See His Mom Again

Imagine having divorced parents, and you find out that the reason they’re divorced is because your mom cheated on your dad. Would you forgive your mom and act like it was no big deal, or would you never want to see her again?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and he never wants to see his mom again. The situation got worse after he told his mom he doesn’t want to see her anymore, and now, he’s wondering if he messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH For Not Wanting A Relationship With My(18M) Mom(45F) After She Cheated On My Dad(49M)? So my parents separated a little over a year ago. My brother(9M) was pretty hurt by that he has always been very close to mom and he is also like very shy and anxious he literally copies everything i do. Within a month after she moved out she started seeing someone(40M).

One thing really bothered him.

I was really weirded out that she moved on so quick but I didnt think of it much.

The weird part I hated was I wanted alone time with mom I had nothing against the guy but i dont really like him but everytime I tried to meet with her he was around I even brought it up and she was like he is “part of the family now”.

He saw some texts he probably shouldn’t have seen on his dad’s phone.

My brother doesnt get used to new people often and this guy is so performative like its awkward as hell. Its also really fake like come on man you might as well be real and just try to be polite and then ignore us. Ive been living with dad now and usually we dont really have much privacy because my brother well he goes through my dad’s phone all the time for playing video games and all that. I didnt exactly mean to snoop around but i did find myself reading texts from my uncle (his brother) about how much of a [insert slur] my mom is because she moved in with the guy she wrecked her marriage for within a month after separation etc. There were a lot of stuff in there mostly about lawyers, alimony etc and just reading that made me sick.

He doesn’t want to see his mom anymore.

My dad didnt complain once nor did he get us involved in any way and of course mum was gonna take advantage of that to the fullest. It just ticked me off, I stopped visiting her and well my brother he copies everything I do and he doesnt wanna visit mom without me and he certainly feels creeped out by that other guy. Mum’s been calling us but i avoided her, i didnt know how to just tell her that I dont wanna talk to her anymore but i kinda dont want to. I did resent her for breaking up our family and cheating on my dad and idk if i have the strength in me to forgive her.

He finally told her he doesn’t want to see her.

She came over last week and tried to pretend like everything was okay and she just really cornered us to come over to stay at her place “for a while” I just kept avoiding it as much as I could and then i finally told her I like staying at dads and i dont wanna see her anymore. She kept cornering me wanting to know why and i was just silent. She picked a huge fight with my dad and then she eventually left. Her sister’s been trying to get in contact with us, everyone thinks dad’s been brainwashing me or something I just dont wanna see her again.

Maybe he should tell her about the texts. At least she would know that he doesn’t want to see her because of what she did and not because of something her dad said to him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s a suggestion of what he could say to his mom.

Another person was in a similar situation.

This person points out how it’s even worse for his little brother.

Another person points out how it’s important to be at least partially honest.

Here’s a brief way of explaining it.

I don’t blame him for not wanting to see his mom.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.