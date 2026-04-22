Teenage Girl Goes Stargazing With Her Dad And Only Her Dad, But Recently, He Started To Take His Stepdaughter, Too

Imagine having a special thing that you do with your dad, and it’s something you only do together. Would you be upset if you found out that your dad had started doing this exact same special thing with his stepchild?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation. The special thing is watching the stars together, but she recently found out that her dad is taking his stepdaughter to do the exact same thing. She got really upset, and now there’s a lot of family drama.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for getting mad that dad started doing our special thing with his stepdaughter? Ever since my brother (18m) and I (16f) were little we each had a special thing to do with each parent. My brother and mom used to go ice skating together and mom and I went to baking classes together. Dad and my brother always hike in the same place together and go to the same diner afterward and mine and dad’s thing was to star watch together and turn it into a picnic.

It was a very special thing that they only did together.

Those things were always something that was just for me and my brother and the parent we did them with. It wasn’t family time. It was something we saved for doing with each other. I remember when I was 9 and my grandpa offered to take me star watching because dad was sick and my dad got so upset with grandpa (his dad) he was so jealous.

She preferred to wait for her dad.

I’d never have said yes anyway but seeing dad get jealous made me happy because I realized he treasured it too. I told grandpa I didn’t mind waiting for dad to feel better.

After mom died the stuff we did with dad became more important. I was 10 and my brother was 12.

Two years ago dad remarried and dad kept our special things special… for a while.

This would be pretty hurtful.

But I found out recently that dad was doing the star watching with his stepdaughter (12). He was keeping it from me and when I found out I told him I wasn’t doing it with him anymore and he ruined and spoiled our special thing and I’d go with grandpa in the future. My dad got jealous about that and I screamed at him that he already took someone else so why can’t I. I told him I thought he treasured it but no, that was just me. That he’d never hike the mountain he and my brother go to with anyone else. And he was like of course not.

Her dad tried to give her what she wants.

My dad ended up telling his stepdaughter they couldn’t star watch anymore. She was really upset. My dad’s wife was upset too and they argued and now she’s angry with me because I’m still mad at my dad and I haven’t given in and agreed that it’s our special thing still. As dumb as it is, the fact dad wouldn’t be okay with me doing it with someone else should prove why he spoiled it for me. Especially when he protects his and my brothers thing so much.

There’s been a lot of arguing.

My brother and dad’s wife got into a fight because she was calling me selfish and spoiled and trying to put her daughter’s hurt feelings onto me and my brother defended me. Dad keeps telling me he doesn’t want me to see our star watching as ruined and he told me he can make it up to me. I told him he can’t and that he knew it was wrong because he lied to me months if not more than a year.

Everyone blames her.

Right now I have my dad’s wife blaming me and her son (15). They blame me for their daughter/sister being upset. I told them to blame dad but they said she wouldn’t be hurt if I had accepted dad doing it with her too. AITA?

This is all her dad’s fault. He should’ve come up with a different special thing to do with his stepdaughter.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m sure he could’ve. He just didn’t.

This person calls out the stepmom.

Another person blames the dad.

Her dad definitely knew she would be upset.

All he had to do was find a different special thing.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.