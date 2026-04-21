Teenage Girl Moves Out And Blocks Her Stepmother’s Number, So Now The Stepmom Is Blaming Her For Not Being Able To Have Kids

Imagine having divorced parents, and your dad marries a woman you really don’t like. If you no longer lived with your parents, would you stay in touch, or would you block your awful stepmom?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she chooses the second option. Now, her stepmother is furious at her and blaming her for things that are not her fault.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for having my dad’s wife’s number blocked so she can’t call or text me? I (19F) live with my grandparents about 20 minutes from my dad’s (39M) house. He lives there with his wife of 18 months, Nessa (37F). I met Nessa when I was 16 and the two of us did not get along. My dad tried to make things work between us but she’s not somebody I would ever like and I will always annoy her by not being into the stuff she’s into because she thinks I do like them and just refused to spend time with her doing this stuff.

She hasn’t lived with her dad for a year.

We lived together for a few months but I knew they were getting married and she was sticking around AND I knew I would not tolerate living with her for long. I decided to move into my grandparents house when I turned 18. It made my dad sad but I told him we could still have a relationship. I just wouldn’t live there anymore. After I moved out I blocked Nessa’s number. I don’t wanna hear from her or talk to her or text her.

She wanted to be there for her dad.

A few weeks ago my dad called to tell me Nessa was in the hospital and she had a pretty bad miscarriage. By the time I got there (to be with him not her) Nessa was taken into surgery and they had to perform a hysterectomy on her. When she came to she was distraught and she freaked out on dad because it was only when she was miscarrying that she realized I had blocked her because she kept trying to call me. Dad was in a meeting and didn’t have his phone. So for two hours she was in distress and she tried me but I didn’t answer.

She was honest.

My dad asked me if I had her blocked or I just didn’t answer. I said I blocked her when I moved out. He was sad about it but he seemed to move on.

Nessa is taking out her feelings on OP.

Nessa called me all kinds of names and she’s demanding I unblock her and make it up to her because it’s my fault everything happened and now she can never have kids. I refused to do this and she’s constantly mad at my dad because she can’t tell me how mad she is because of being blocked. AITA?

OP should keep Nessa blocked. It is definitely not her fault that Nessa had a miscarriage or can’t have kids. She’s directing her anger and hurt in the wrong direction.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Surely, her stepmom could’ve called someone else for help.

It doesn’t even make sense.

Here’s a suggestion on what she could say to her dad.

Perhaps the universe did the right thing.

I can see why she blocked her number!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.