Teenager Gets His Driver’s License And Pays For An Assigned Parking Spot At School, But Another Student Is Upset Because He Had Been Parking In That Spot For Free All Year

Imagine being a teenager and getting your driver’s license. You might be excited to drive yourself to and from school.

What would you do if you paid for a parking spot at school, but someone else parked there? Would you let them have the spot, or would you insist that they move their vehicle?

In this story, one teen is in this exact situation. They are determined to park in their parking spot since they paid for it, but their friends think they shouldn’t make such a big deal about it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for telling a boy at my school to get out of my parking spot? Okay so, i just got my license the other day. Since I can drive legally, I can also drive to school. I paid my ten dollars at the office, they picked out my spot, and it was finalized and MINE.

This would be annoying.

Well, I drive into the parking lot this morning, and some truck is in my spot. I’m a bit upset, but figure it may be an accident, so I go up to the office to report it but tell them to be gentle about it, because I don’t want to embarrass this person if they did it as a mistake or got nervous and parked there on impulse (as new drivers do. I get it, I’m also a new driver!) They have him move, and I figured it was the end. WRONG.

Uh-oh!

He tracks me down and asks why i ‘stole’ his parking place and lets me know that he was driving there the whole year. I ask if he paid for it, and he says “no I haven’t, but I’ve been parking there since this year, I’ve been parking for free until you took it.’ DUDE😭😭I‘m just kind of standing there in shock because what the hell does he mean. So I just told him that I paid for it, and therefore it’s mine because of that, and that he’d have to find a new one instead.

It’s not like he asked for this particular spot.

I didn‘t know he parked there, and even if I did, it’s the spot that the office assigned me??? I didn’t really have a choice. My friends say I should have just let him have it and park in the back in the non-paid spots, but I paid for my spot, while he parked for free??? I don’t find that fair, but AITAH?

The truck driver sounds like a bully. OP should not back down. He paid for the parking spot. It’s his spot now. The other guy can park in one of the free spots.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Exactly!

Another person offers a warning.

Here’s a possible revenge idea.

This person would rat the guy out.

When you pay for a parking spot, it’s yours.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.