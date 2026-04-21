Teen’s Snitching Sibling Kept Getting Him Grounded And His PlayStation Cord Confiscated, So He Swapped It With His CD Player Cord And Gamed Undetected For Years

Growing up with a snitch for a sibling teaches you one thing fast — how to always stay one step ahead.

When a teenager’s sibling kept getting him grounded and his mum kept walking off with his PlayStation cord, he came up with a clever swap to keep gaming anyway.

Suddenly, her punishments weren’t landing as intended.

Keep reading for the full story!

Young teenage sibling revenge When I was a young teenager I had a PlayStation in my room. When my mum grounded me, she used to take the power cord to the PlayStation out of my room and tell me to “clean my room then study.”

And how did his mother find out about his misbehavior?

My sister was usually the reason I was grounded because she would always snitch on me for something. Now a little back story for how I got my revenge.

The first time my mum took my power cord I was livid. No PlayStation to kill time and no batteries in my Game Boy either.

So he decided he needed to get ahead of it before the scolding even began.

From that moment on, when I was about to get in trouble, I would switch the cord from the PlayStation with the cord from my CD player and turn my TV volume down. The cords looked identical, and all I had to do was pull the PlayStation cord out from the back and rest the CD player cord in the power input without actually plugging it in.

His mom would take it away once again, completely unaware of his clever swap.

My mum would come into my room in a fit of rage at whatever I had done, remove the cord, and leave. I would wait five minutes and switch the cords back and play my PlayStation silently, with her none the wiser. She never caught on, and I gamed as much as I wanted without her ever knowing.

It was pretty much happily ever after

As soon as I was old enough and got a job, I bought myself an original Xbox with my own money. She couldn’t take that away from me. I ratted out my PlayStation power cord trick and prevented my sister from getting away with it. I got even in the best way with my snitch of a sister.

Take that, sister!

What did Reddit think?

This former teen also managed to outsmart their parents.

Deceptive teens often turn into vigilant parents.

When you’re desperate enough, you’ll make just about anything work.

Nothing fosters creativity faster than a little boredom.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.