Temporary Employee Is Sick Of Working Mandatory Overtime, But They Are Willing To Do It Since They Can’t Find Another Job

Imagine working at a company where overtime is mandatory, and you’re expected to work overtime every single day. Would you be upset about not having very much free time, or would you be happy to have extra income?

In this story, one worker rants about this situation. While they appreciate the extra money, they really don’t want to work so much overtime.

Let’s read all about it.

Mandatory Overtime being used as a substitute to hiring more staff is just so stupid. So I work somewhere as a temp, because god forbid corporations hire anyone straight up anymore, and I worked the entirety of December up until Christmas Eve, and Sundays. Basically it’s a 10 and a half hour shift, 6 days a week, though Saturday is only 8 hours. They have the half hour in there so they don’t have to pay for the lunch break.

She wishes overtime was optional.

Commute time is about 20 minutes back and forth, so a good 11 hours of my day are spent doing work related stuff. Apparently they laid off a bunch of people before hiring on about 20-30 temps. The issue with mandatory overtime is that considering the work culture and what I’ve personally seen (there are people that straight up sandbag to make sure we can’t make our orders on time so we can get the mandatory overtime), people would willingly work it if it was voluntary, so all it being mandatory does is force the people that *really* want it to drag everyone else down with them, and ruin the social and personal lives of the people that would rather spend the weekend at home.

And the fact that the system *encourages* people to sandbag means that honestly, the company’s wasting money for unnecessary overtime.

It’s great to have money but not if you don’t have any free time.

It just sucks. I like the money, I’m going to be upgrading my PC as a result sometime soon, but I hardly have any time to myself anymore. It’s tiring. While I’ll probably end up working there full time if they give me the choice (because nobody else is hiring) stuff like this shouldn’t be accepted as much as it is.

Those work hours seem unsustainable long term.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

This person doesn’t understand the concept of mandatory overtime.

Another person thinks mandatory overtime should be illegal.

Someone in a similar situation shares their experience.

This person has worked a lot of overtime!

Work life balance is important.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.