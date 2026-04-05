Tenant Testified About Her Neighbor’s Aggressive Behavior During A Sidewalk Dispute, But The Neighbor’s Courtroom Meltdown Landed Her In Criminal Court

Apartment living works best when everyone minds their own business.

So when one tenant endured a nosy, erratic neighbor who escalated from stealing mail to physically confronting another resident, it all came to a head in court.

And the loudest outburst wasn’t in the hallway, but in front of the judge.

Keep reading for the full story.

My 82 year old insane neighbor getting herself into criminal court. So, I moved into this place a year ago and loved it, until I met my neighbor. I’ll skip the small things that I usually tell people to show what a horrible person she is, but I’ll give a little bit of what she’s done.

This neighbor was quite the master manipulator.

She used me to drive her places and gave me stuff in return. One time I said I couldn’t, and she went nuts.

She was also a thief.

A week later, my security camera caught her stealing a bucket she gave me and throwing it in the dumpster. She also stole my mail, but I unfortunately was too stupid to tell the police in fear I was wrong.

So when the time came for property maintenance, the neighbor got the short end of the stick.

Since a few old people live here and the sidewalks were getting uneven, the landlord replaced the majority of them. And yikes, right in front of my neighbor’s lawn.

Inconveniencing her was a punishable offense.

The workers laid down wood that passed through her and my yard. A week later, a person who lives here was walking on the wood because the grass was very wet and muddy. My neighbor came out screaming at her, calling her many names, and eventually pushing her three times.

The cops pulled up, but still this neighbor remained undeterred.

Police came the next day to question people who saw it, and I told the truth. She also called the cop a bad name.

So she has to go to court over this, and sure enough, I went. So did the landlord.

But then the judge finds himself on her bad side too.

It’s all going well until the judge suggests she take anger management. Now I knew she wouldn’t be able to be respectful, and I was right. She began to yell at the judge.

She quickly proves the judge’s point.

“I don’t need anger management,” she yells angrily. So this quickly shows the judge what kind of person she is. Eventually telling her she will have to go to senior court.

Finally, she said something she couldn’t take back.

She once again yells, saying that she’s not going. So the judge asks if she is sure, and she once again says yes.

So he told her she has criminal court, and everyone left when it was done. She now has 90 days to leave.

The neighbor found herself in even more trouble after that.

And even worse, it’s a lease violation to have gone to criminal court, I think, or something similar. She’s still here. She was hitting her walls a few days ago.

Her temper ended up costing her big time.

What did Reddit think?

This empathetic commenter worries there might be something deeper going on behind the scenes.

Lots of people are unhappy in their lives, but they don’t take it out on everyone else.

Another thing this neighbor could work on is her self-awareness.

This woman really showed her true character.

You can’t insist you don’t need anger management while actively screaming at everyone.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.