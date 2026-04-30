April 30, 2026 at 9:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 890 – April 30

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 890 – April 30

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Close-up photo of the moon from NASA’s Artemis II mission
Clean smarter, not harder
Just because you can do something…
To crush a manhole cover like it’s nothing
Austria in October
The perfect gift for any Minecraft addict
How Pete Alonso improves his swing sequencing
Insane recovery
Dinner date
Found a miniature typewriter
This old steam tractor can pull 44 ploughs at the same time
Provacative oil
For love of the acoustic guitar
You find some strange formations deep in the forest
Radical!
Disguise in the skies
Easily tie a tie
Apt book shop display
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Pizza Slices: The Best Way to Document a Baby’s First Year
Flight Path Data Shows How Mosquitoes Target Humans
Your Scent Screams That You’re American — Here’s The Dead Giveaway
How Jay-Z Altered the Course of American Fashion
The best college graduation gifts for life in the real world
This Memory Chip Survives Temperatures Hotter Than Lava
Hope vs. optimism, explained
Why Biologists Think Animals Have Tails
Elton John’s Favorite (And Least Favorite) Elton John Songs
Nearly a century of wondering: The American UFO saga, in reality and in fiction

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 890 Featured Image The Shirk Report – Volume 890 – April 30

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