The Shirk Report – Volume 890 – April 30

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Close-up photo of the moon from NASA’s Artemis II mission

– Clean smarter, not harder

– Just because you can do something…

– To crush a manhole cover like it’s nothing

– Austria in October

– The perfect gift for any Minecraft addict

– How Pete Alonso improves his swing sequencing

– Insane recovery

– Dinner date

– Found a miniature typewriter

– This old steam tractor can pull 44 ploughs at the same time

– Provacative oil

– For love of the acoustic guitar

– You find some strange formations deep in the forest

– Radical!

– Disguise in the skies

– Easily tie a tie

– Apt book shop display

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Pizza Slices: The Best Way to Document a Baby’s First Year

– Flight Path Data Shows How Mosquitoes Target Humans

– Your Scent Screams That You’re American — Here’s The Dead Giveaway

– How Jay-Z Altered the Course of American Fashion

– The best college graduation gifts for life in the real world

– This Memory Chip Survives Temperatures Hotter Than Lava

– Hope vs. optimism, explained

– Why Biologists Think Animals Have Tails

– Elton John’s Favorite (And Least Favorite) Elton John Songs

– Nearly a century of wondering: The American UFO saga, in reality and in fiction

5 VIDEOS