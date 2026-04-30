The Shirk Report – Volume 890 – April 30
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Close-up photo of the moon from NASA’s Artemis II mission
– Clean smarter, not harder
– Just because you can do something…
– To crush a manhole cover like it’s nothing
– Austria in October
– The perfect gift for any Minecraft addict
– How Pete Alonso improves his swing sequencing
– Insane recovery
– Dinner date
– Found a miniature typewriter
– This old steam tractor can pull 44 ploughs at the same time
– Provacative oil
– For love of the acoustic guitar
– You find some strange formations deep in the forest
– Radical!
– Disguise in the skies
– Easily tie a tie
– Apt book shop display
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Pizza Slices: The Best Way to Document a Baby’s First Year
– Flight Path Data Shows How Mosquitoes Target Humans
– Your Scent Screams That You’re American — Here’s The Dead Giveaway
– How Jay-Z Altered the Course of American Fashion
– The best college graduation gifts for life in the real world
– This Memory Chip Survives Temperatures Hotter Than Lava
– Hope vs. optimism, explained
– Why Biologists Think Animals Have Tails
– Elton John’s Favorite (And Least Favorite) Elton John Songs
– Nearly a century of wondering: The American UFO saga, in reality and in fiction
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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