July 30, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 903 – July 30

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 903 – July 30

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Spotted on the way to Pizza Planet
Bricks awayyyyy
Rainbow cloud
Variety show gymnastics
The operating room aboard the USS North Carolina exactly as it was during WW2
Camels drinking water
American “cheese”
How you know it’s not your day
Ultimate World Cup humiliation
Find your space and own it
Overengineered scissors
Abandoned torpedo testing facility
Launched into orbit
New frying pans are so happy to join the team
Fisher just gained a loyal sidekick
Savage family dynamics
The dangers of restaurant mirrors
Judgement from Oscar The Bird
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Humanoid Robots Just Performed Surgery Using Standard Medical Tools
The forgotten success story of America’s teenagers
Fashion Designer Said She Was Ripped Off By An “Ethical Clothing Line”
The Most Famous AI Writing Tic Is Also the Most Mysterious
Meet the Battery Startup Taking on China’s Giants
The beautiful sock game
3 myths about cursive handwriting
Therapists Shared Moments When Clients Really Caught Them by Surprise
How job descriptions got longer than CVS receipts
Is ChatGPT ruining your attraction to your partner?

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 903 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 903 – July 30

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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