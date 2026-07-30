The Shirk Report – Volume 903 – July 30

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Spotted on the way to Pizza Planet

– Bricks awayyyyy

– Rainbow cloud

– Variety show gymnastics

– The operating room aboard the USS North Carolina exactly as it was during WW2

– Camels drinking water

– American “cheese”

– How you know it’s not your day

– Ultimate World Cup humiliation

– Find your space and own it

– Overengineered scissors

– Abandoned torpedo testing facility

– Launched into orbit

– New frying pans are so happy to join the team

– Fisher just gained a loyal sidekick

– Savage family dynamics

– The dangers of restaurant mirrors

– Judgement from Oscar The Bird

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Humanoid Robots Just Performed Surgery Using Standard Medical Tools

– The forgotten success story of America’s teenagers

– Fashion Designer Said She Was Ripped Off By An “Ethical Clothing Line”

– The Most Famous AI Writing Tic Is Also the Most Mysterious

– Meet the Battery Startup Taking on China’s Giants

– The beautiful sock game

– 3 myths about cursive handwriting

– Therapists Shared Moments When Clients Really Caught Them by Surprise

– How job descriptions got longer than CVS receipts

– Is ChatGPT ruining your attraction to your partner?

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND