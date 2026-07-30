The Shirk Report – Volume 903 – July 30
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Spotted on the way to Pizza Planet
– Bricks awayyyyy
– Rainbow cloud
– Variety show gymnastics
– The operating room aboard the USS North Carolina exactly as it was during WW2
– Camels drinking water
– American “cheese”
– How you know it’s not your day
– Ultimate World Cup humiliation
– Find your space and own it
– Overengineered scissors
– Abandoned torpedo testing facility
– Launched into orbit
– New frying pans are so happy to join the team
– Fisher just gained a loyal sidekick
– Savage family dynamics
– The dangers of restaurant mirrors
– Judgement from Oscar The Bird
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Humanoid Robots Just Performed Surgery Using Standard Medical Tools
– The forgotten success story of America’s teenagers
– Fashion Designer Said She Was Ripped Off By An “Ethical Clothing Line”
– The Most Famous AI Writing Tic Is Also the Most Mysterious
– Meet the Battery Startup Taking on China’s Giants
– The beautiful sock game
– 3 myths about cursive handwriting
– Therapists Shared Moments When Clients Really Caught Them by Surprise
– How job descriptions got longer than CVS receipts
– Is ChatGPT ruining your attraction to your partner?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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