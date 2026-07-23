The Shirk Report – Volume 902 – July 23
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– I spy something in the sky
– Found the water pipe
– Hot enough for ya?
– Coast Guard jumps into runaway boat
– Baby birds shortly after hatching
– Mars rover captured the starry sky 225 million kilometers from Earth
– When was this a thing?
– Passionate little conductor
– As seen from the pier
– Spanish stairs
– Next-level security
– Tempting…
– Being really good at your job
– It’s all water under the bridge
– Be careful out there
– Engagement: Empire State Building edition
– Eureka!
– Maybe you could be a little more specific
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– ‘Are we on fire, dude?’ When a Waymo ran over a firework
– The largest digital camera ever built begins decade-long survey of the universe
– She Took Her Daughter and Left a Wedding. Was She Wrong?
– Why humans find fire so mesmerizing
– This Little-Known Type Of Fun Might Be The Secret To A More Fulfilling Life
– SOLVED: The Case of the Missing Megalodon
– Is AI making us dumber?
– The End of Ownership
– These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything
– Why “neighborism” is having a moment
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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