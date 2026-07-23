July 23, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 902 – July 23

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 902 – July 23

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
I spy something in the sky
Found the water pipe
Hot enough for ya?
Coast Guard jumps into runaway boat
Baby birds shortly after hatching
Mars rover captured the starry sky 225 million kilometers from Earth
When was this a thing?
Passionate little conductor
As seen from the pier
Spanish stairs
Next-level security
Tempting…
Being really good at your job
It’s all water under the bridge
Be careful out there
Engagement: Empire State Building edition
Eureka!
Maybe you could be a little more specific
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

‘Are we on fire, dude?’ When a Waymo ran over a firework
The largest digital camera ever built begins decade-long survey of the universe
She Took Her Daughter and Left a Wedding. Was She Wrong?
Why humans find fire so mesmerizing
This Little-Known Type Of Fun Might Be The Secret To A More Fulfilling Life
SOLVED: The Case of the Missing Megalodon
Is AI making us dumber?
The End of Ownership
These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything
Why “neighborism” is having a moment

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 902 Featured Image Final 2 1 The Shirk Report – Volume 902 – July 23

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter