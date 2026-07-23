The Shirk Report – Volume 902 – July 23

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– I spy something in the sky

– Found the water pipe

– Hot enough for ya?

– Coast Guard jumps into runaway boat

– Baby birds shortly after hatching

– Mars rover captured the starry sky 225 million kilometers from Earth

– When was this a thing?

– Passionate little conductor

– As seen from the pier

– Spanish stairs

– Next-level security

– Tempting…

– Being really good at your job

– It’s all water under the bridge

– Be careful out there

– Engagement: Empire State Building edition

– Eureka!

– Maybe you could be a little more specific

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– ‘Are we on fire, dude?’ When a Waymo ran over a firework

– The largest digital camera ever built begins decade-long survey of the universe

– She Took Her Daughter and Left a Wedding. Was She Wrong?

– Why humans find fire so mesmerizing

– This Little-Known Type Of Fun Might Be The Secret To A More Fulfilling Life

– SOLVED: The Case of the Missing Megalodon

– Is AI making us dumber?

– The End of Ownership

– These 11 Unpopular Best Friend Opinions Might Just Make You Rethink Everything

– Why “neighborism” is having a moment

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND