Volunteer Talks To People Struggling With Mental Illness, But He Gets In Trouble When He Refuses To Listen To His Supervisor’s Advice

Imagine volunteering to answer calls from people struggling with mental illness. If a caller told you they didn’t want any of the typical suggestions, would you listen to them or give them the typical suggestions anyway?

In this story, one person is in this situation and decides to honor the caller’s request, but that gets him in trouble with his supervisor.

Keep reading to see if you think he did anything wrong.

AITA for telling a supervisor ‘reading a book’ isn’t the best advice in this situation? I volunteer at a call line for those struggling with mental illness or just daily life problems. I’ve enjoyed it immensely. There’s things I wish that could be improved. We’re suggested to tell callers in crisis ways to distract themselves with something, such as a bath, walking, reading, etc. For some callers they just need a distraction like that. Others have been struggling for a long time, want to give up and have tried these things with no success.

He had a difficult call.

I had someone in this situation. Respecting their privacy, I won’t go into detail except say they told me they didn’t want resources or to be told this ‘cliche’ stuff. I told them I wouldn’t force these things on them, they could just talk and I’d listen, as sounds like they were holding a lot in. My supervisor monitored my conversation. During a part of it she asked me what I intended to do after my shift, as this conversation was likely a lot to handle.

He didn’t like his supervisor’s suggestion.

I said I’d probably do homework (I have winter classes) and I was okay, I just wanted them (the caller) to get it off their chest. She said that was great and why don’t I suggest that to the person I was talking with as a way to cope, so I could wrap up the call. It took me off guard, before I said the caller said nothing about being in school. My supervisor was annoyed and said why don’t I suggest something similar, like reading a book.

He got in trouble for refusing to follow his supervisor’s advice.

I told her reading a book isn’t really the best advice because the caller stated they don’t want those kind of suggestions. I’d like to respect that and explore other things when they’re done telling me what’s been going on. Well, needless to say I was given a pretty strict talking to from my supervisor and other higher ups from the organization. I’ve asked people in my life their thoughts, my sibling doesn’t think I was in the wrong, but a friend told me it wasn’t my place to say what wouldn’t work for this person and what would, I should follow my supervisor’s advice. AITA?

Perhaps the supervisor has been doing this long enough to know what actually will help. Was this volunteer wrong to ignore her suggestion?

This person thinks he did the right thing.

Another person shares their perspective.

Someone who did the same type of work weighs in.

Exactly!

Advice isn’t one size fits all.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.