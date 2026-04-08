‘When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch.’ – An Owner Wanted Her Dog To Get Out Of The Way, But He Wanted To Watch Her Get Ready

Dogs are our best friends, and they like to keep an eye on us at all times so they can simply be in our presence.

And a dog owner named Tay knows all about this.

She showed TikTok viewers how her dog Ollie reacted when she was trying on an outfit.

In the video, Tay tried on a dress and was going to check out how it looked.

She said to her dog, “Ollie, move!”

Instead of moving, Ollie sat down to watch his beloved owner get ready.

Tay wrote in the text overlay, “When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch.”

She added in the caption, “Oh my god, I felt so bad.”

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

What a sweet pooch!

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