April 8, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch.’ – An Owner Wanted Her Dog To Get Out Of The Way, But He Wanted To Watch Her Get Ready

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her dog

TikTok/@tayfrisco

Dogs are our best friends, and they like to keep an eye on us at all times so they can simply be in our presence.

And a dog owner named Tay knows all about this.

She showed TikTok viewers how her dog Ollie reacted when she was trying on an outfit.

woman with her dog

TikTok/@tayfrisco

In the video, Tay tried on a dress and was going to check out how it looked.

She said to her dog, “Ollie, move!”

woman with her dog

TikTok/@tayfrisco

Instead of moving, Ollie sat down to watch his beloved owner get ready.

Tay wrote in the text overlay, “When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch.”

She added in the caption, “Oh my god, I felt so bad.”

woman with her dog

TikTok/@tayfrisco

Here’s the video.

@tayfrisco

OhmGOD I felt so bad.

♬ original sound – TayFrisco

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.06.11 AM When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch. An Owner Wanted Her Dog To Get Out Of The Way, But He Wanted To Watch Her Get Ready

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.06.39 AM When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch. An Owner Wanted Her Dog To Get Out Of The Way, But He Wanted To Watch Her Get Ready

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 11.06.56 AM When you tell your dog to move, but he ends up just wanting to watch. An Owner Wanted Her Dog To Get Out Of The Way, But He Wanted To Watch Her Get Ready

What a sweet pooch!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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