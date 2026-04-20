Woman Always Travels For Work And Personal Reasons, So Her Husband Feels Like She Is Away Too Often And Questions Her Priorities At Home

Balancing travel and family life can be challenging.

In this story, a woman frequently traveled for work and personal reasons.

But her husband felt she was always away and not spending time with him and the kids.

Now, she’s reflecting on whether she’s going on trips too much.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for going on trips? I went to London last July with my twin sister for 9 days. I also went to Colorado for a work trip for 4 days. Then, I went to Florida for Christmas for 6 days with my daughter. But my husband was not able to make it because of work.

This woman’s husband got upset.

He is upset because I am planning on going to Hawaii for my twin sister’s wedding. It is very small, so he and the kids are not invited. Even our stepdad is not invited. Six people will be in attendance in total.

She will be gone for another 4 days for a work trip.

I asked him about going on a work trip to the Northeast US. I am not sure what state yet. Possibly Connecticut, New Hampshire, or Maryland. It would be for four days. I would add one extra day to spend some time with my coworker and best friend on the way back.

Her husband thinks she’s going on too many trips.

He got upset because I take too much time away from home. He says I go on too many trips and I am away from him and the kids too often. What do you think? Am I the bad guy for wanting to go on trips for personal and work reasons?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person chimes in.

You are neglecting your responsibilities at home, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, here’s some straightforward advice.

It seems like she’s enjoying too many “me” times.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.