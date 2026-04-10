Woman Bought Her First House And Wanted To Move Alone, But She Felt Guilty For Not Involving Her Family

Big life milestones often come with emotional expectations.

In this story, a woman just bought her first house, but she wanted to handle the move alone.

Her family, on the other hand, was expecting to make it into a full family event.

Now, she’s feeling conflicted between wanting independence and not hurting their feelings.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not wanting anybody’s help to move house? I have bought my first ever house. I am due to move in the next 6 weeks or so. I mentioned to my family that I would honestly rather handle the move myself. I could rent a van or pay for movers. Whatever it is, I just want to get it out of the way. I want to move in alone. Then, I will have family over right after.

This woman’s family expected that they would be part of the move.

I could tell they were a bit taken aback by me not wanting a full family day. They expected my parents to help load the van. They also expected them to carry my stuff and help me in general. I understand this. It is a big deal and a big chapter in my life. They want to be a part of it.

She hasn’t been alone in the new property.

Either my mum or dad has been with me to all three viewings. They have been involved along the way, which I appreciate. This is with entirely my own money. There has been no help whatsoever from anybody else. I have not even been to the property on my own once. There are always other people there.

Now, she’s wondering if she is being selfish.

My dad is a professional yapper. It drives me nuts. I tolerate it because he is my dad. Am I being selfish here? I get that they probably want to be involved. In my mind, it will take an hour to load the van. I do not have much stuff. Then it is a two-hour drive. After that, it is an hour to unload and that is it.

She feels guilty about wanting to do this on her own.

They could then come over on the weekend. I just want to deal with it by myself. It will inevitably be more stressful than required with my family there on the day. They did not make a huge fuss about it. But I do feel a bit guilty. It feels like I have rejected them or something. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal opinion.

No one is wrong here, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person gives a different perspective.

Finally, this one suggests accepting the help.

It’s not a crime to want to move in peace.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.