Woman Called Out Her Sister’s Boyfriend For Repeatedly Quitting Jobs, So They Ended Up In A Heated Argument During A Car Ride

Some people couldn’t handle the truth.

In this story, a woman was riding with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend.

In the car, they were talking about how the boyfriend was planning to quit his job yet again.

But her blunt comment sparked an awkward argument.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for telling my sisters boyfriend that he quits every job he gets? My older sister (39F) has a boyfriend (39M). They share an apartment with my mother (60F). I hear everything that happens because my mom complains to me about everything. She tells me about it constantly.

This woman rode with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend.

Tonight, my sister gave me a ride home from work. My car is in the shop. Her boyfriend was in the back seat. He told me he quit his job. I have lost count of how many jobs he has quit. He said he quit this job because he could not handle dragging around such large hoses.

The boyfriend was talking about how he was planning to quit his job.

He also said they would not give him a shorter hose. And everyone was telling him they do not like him, like they do not want him there. He said he should quit. Even management supposedly told him this. My reaction was, “With all due respect, you quit every job you get.”

She thinks the guy needed to hear some honest truth.

So, he proceeded to get annoyed. He talked about how my job is easy in comparison. I found that laughable. I am a long-term psych CNA. Me telling him he quits every job he gets might be rude. However, after he has done it so many times, I feel like a bit of brutal honesty is necessary. I feel like he needs to take a good long look in the mirror. He needs to do better.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Lol. Short and funny.

Telling him the truth isn’t rude, says this one.

Indeed, right?

This user makes a valid point.

Finally, that isn’t your fault, says this one.

Some mirrors reflect truth. Others just reflect arguments.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.