Woman Cooked Dinner For Her Homestay Student, But The Teen Got Disappointed That It Wasn’t Her Go-To After Practice Meal

Cooking for others doesn’t always mean meeting every preference.

The following story involves a woman who prepared dinner for her homestay student.

But the teen was upset it wasn’t pasta that was offered to her.

She told the student she could make her own pasta instead, but the situation quickly escalated.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA for not making a separate meal for my homestay student? I (38F) am a homestay mom to “Brenna” (15F). Brenna had an evening practice. She came home at 7 p.m. Our family had already eaten. So I had put a plate of food in the microwave for her to heat up.

This woman made something other than pasta for dinner.

When Brenna saw the meal provided, she was upset that it was not pasta. She likes to have pasta after practice. I told her that we had something different for supper. If she wanted to make herself some pasta, there was a box in the pantry.

Brenna got disappointed.

Brenna did not like that response at all. She said, “Well, I do not get why you could not have made it for me in the first place.” I told Brenna that I am not a short-order cook. If she wants pasta after practice, she needs to tell me ahead of time. I will take it into consideration.

They got into a huge disagreement.

She got all huffy and started mumbling about how she was going to starve. I told her to be grateful that I cooked for her. We got into a huge disagreement about it. AITA for not making a separate meal for my homestay student?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

There’s a learning curve, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Another honest opinion from this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

She’s her homestay mom, not her personal chef.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.