Woman Got A New Job But It Conflicted With Her Mother’s Wedding Day, So She Said She Couldn’t Make It Which Upset Her Mother Badly

Big life events don’t always come with perfect timing.

In this story, a woman couldn’t attend her mom’s wedding because it conflicted with her new job schedule.

Now, her mom is upset and said she got hurt by the decision.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not being able to go to my mom’s wedding because I have work? My mom is getting married. Obviously, I am very happy for her. I am glad she found someone she loves. Unfortunately, she gave me very short notice. I cannot remember exactly because I have a rather bad memory. I think it was a little under a month.

This woman was too focused on getting a new job.

I still live with her. I help out with buying things around the house. I also contribute money for rent if I have enough left over. Last month, I quit my job. I was focused on getting a new job.

She forgot how close the wedding was.

My family is not very well off. My mom constantly stresses to me how financially unstable we are. She says we are close to being homeless. I will admit that because of that, I was more focused on finding and getting a job than her wedding. I forgot how close it was.

She got hired, so she told her mom she couldn’t make it to the wedding.

I did get a new job. I have been scheduled five days a week. One of those days is the day my mom wants to get married. I told her I could not go because of work. She sent me a text a few days later. She said she is hurt that I do not want to go to her wedding. She seemed fine with it at the time.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to skip her mom’s wedding.

The wedding is next week and I am already scheduled on that day. I understand weddings are a big thing and why she would be upset. I really need a stable job. I cannot risk losing this long-term position over one day. Is this an understandable choice? Or is it really as bad as it feels?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers two suggestions.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Many jobs are understanding, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Just because she skipped the wedding doesn’t mean she doesn’t care.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.