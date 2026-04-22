Woman Got Married And Enjoyed Looking At Shared Photos The Day After, But She Noticed Her Mother-In-Law Posted Wedding Photos Without Her In Them

Weddings are meant to celebrate both partners equally.

In this story, a woman just got married and was enjoying all the sweet memories shared online.

But when she saw her mother-in-law’s post, she noticed there was not a single photo of her.

What do you think this means? Check out the full details below…

Is it weird that my MIL didn’t post a single picture of me from our wedding? I just got married yesterday. It was a beautiful day, and everything went great. Today, people are posting pictures, sharing memories, and offering congratulations. It’s been really sweet.

This bride did not see her photo in her MIL’s social media post.

Then, I see my mother-in-law made a post with the caption “Blessed,” which is cute. Until I scrolled through the photos. It’s my husband with his dad, his brother, some cousins, her and his sister, her and a friend, the friend and the sister. But not a single photo of me. Like… who did he marry?

So now, she wonders if she was missing something here.

I know for a fact she has pictures of me and my husband together. The photographer shared some earlier. So I’m just kind of sitting here wondering. Am I missing something? Is this a thing? Or is it okay that I’m a little thrown off by this?

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user gives some good advice.

This person shares their honest thoughts.

Here’s a petty revenge idea.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, a hidden photo reveals more than what you can’t see.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.