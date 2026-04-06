Woman Had Been Working Remotely For Months, But Then She Received A Screenshot Of An Email Saying She Needed To Work From The Office

If you’ve ever worked from home before, you know that even the thought of returning to an office full-time is enough to make a person weep.

So you can imagine how the person who wrote this story feels after they were told that being back in their office is mandatory.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Hired as mostly-remote, now told “5 days in-office starting today” via 5 am screenshot. I started Aug 2025 at a small, old, family-run business. The job was 4 days remote / 1 day in-person. From Aug–early Jan I only went in 3 times (and it was random coworking spaces). They’re opening a new location next month, and I’ve been going in 1–2 days/week recently while training a new hire. I could run this place, I have ran similar businesses in the past. Sunday night my boss texted at 10 pm to “check my email.” I checked at 11 pm—nothing.

What?!?!

At 5 am Monday she sent a screenshot of an email she sent to my company email saying starting immediately I must be in-office 5 days/week, 9–6. I replied to that email with “since I didn’t see this email until the morning of Monday Feb 2nd, I will be working remotely today as normal.” We met virtually at noon. I mentioned that I was already planning on asking this, would it work as a compromise (2 days in-office + transition period, or different hours like 7–3). Offer: cover 50% of parking, still 9–6 M–F, starting Tuesday. They refused.

This doesn’t sound good…

It’s an hour drive from home. The building is in a large metro area and does not include parking. My hours have been Mon-Thurs 9-6, Friday 9-2. It has been adjusted three times to accommodate the owners changing schedule. I have standing commitments on Friday afternoon and Wednesday evening that they are aware of. I’m also pretty sure I was treated as a 1099, not W-2, for 2025. I’m broke and can’t just quit.

Readers shared their thoughts in the comments on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual asked some questions.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader offered some advice.

And another person had a lot to say.

This worker had the tables turned on them in a hurry!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.