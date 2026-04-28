Woman Learned That Her Mother-In-Law Was Speaking Negatively About Her, So She Told Her Partner About It And They Both Skipped MIL’s Birthday

In-laws can sometimes be tricky to keep up with.

The following story involves a woman who discovered her mother-in-law had been talking negatively about her behind her back.

She told her partner about it, and he got angry at his mother.

So, they made a decision that made her completely guilty.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for not attending my MIL’s birthday after finding out she talks behind my back? I (24F) have been with my partner (26M) for a few years. Things have mostly been fine, except when it comes to his mom. From the start, I tried really hard to have a good relationship with her. I’d visit, help out when I could, bring food, and be polite. Basically, I did everything to get along.

This woman found out that her mother-in-law doesn’t like her.

She was always nice to my face, so I thought we were okay. Recently, though, I found out from a couple of people, including one of my partner’s relatives, that she’s been talking about me behind my back. Stuff like I’m “not good enough” for her son. She also says I’m “too quiet.” She thinks I don’t really fit into their family.

She brough this up to her partner, and he decided that they skipped his mom’s birthday

It honestly caught me off guard because she’s never said anything like that to me directly. When I brought it up to my partner, he got mad about it. He decided that we will not be going to her birthday. He said he can’t take the disrespect from his mom. They fought, and I am feeling guilty about it. AITA for not going to my MIL’s birthday because of this?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

This user chimes in.

She needs to apologize to you, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Why would you celebrate someone who secretly hates you, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.