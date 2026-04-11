Woman Moves In With Her Parents After Getting Divorced, But Now They’re Planning To Do A Construction Project While She’s Recovering From Surgery

Imagine getting divorced, moving in with your parents and finding out you need surgery. What would you do if your parents decided to schedule a construction project on their house at the same time that you’d be recovering from surgery? Would you try to talk them into delaying the project, or would you put up with it since they’re already doing you a favor by letting you live with them?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she decided to convince her parents to delay construction. Now she feels guilty. Should she?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITA For having my parents cancel construction on their house I (37F) am recently divorced and it was heartbreaking for both families… it’s another story for another time, but we basically decided the lives we wanted to live [together] were different… mostly financial problems. (I was the “breadwinner” [no problem there except..] I used all my savings for US and things we needed to live and he would spend one of his paychecks on just whatever he wanted. I paid for everything, including rent and all bills, etc.). We luckily only rented the house we lived in so I immediately moved into my parents home while my ex husband stayed at “our” house until the lease was up.

She is having surgery soon.

Onto the actual story, I moved in with my parents, whom I love. I also work from home. After living there a couple of months, I was diagnosed with something that requires an intense surgery. I am waiting approval from my insurance (middle finger) to approve said surgery… but it should hopefully be approved within the next week or two so I am going to have it very soon.

This is definitely less than ideal.

I found out today -just through a random conversation – that my parents have just scheduled minor reconstruction on part of the house to take place during the time I am supposed to have my intense surgery. It’s also the room I will have to work in while I recover. I was baffled. The reason why I haven’t looked for a home to immediately move into is because of this surgery I need (and also, I’m kind of feeling alone at this time, I admit, but my parents also know that).

It really is bad timing.

I cannot fathom having just gone through intense surgery, recovering from that, and working from home on top of a minor home construction that could happen at any time. I informed my parents of this “poor timing” and they made me feel bad by saying they need this done on their home… I get it, but I reminded them they knew about the home issue for four years and are just now scheduling it, and that when both my parents had major surgeries in the past I took off time from school and work to come and be with/help them.

She got what she wanted but feels bad about it.

I eventually asked both of them: “if it was you getting the surgery, would you still want the construction done during that time” And they both said no and that I am right. But now I feel like I’m TA since they are going to postpone the construction and…it’s not really my home. AITA?

She’s right. It’s bad timing. I don’t think she did anything wrong. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The construction project may never get done.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Another person agrees that it’s better to put off the construction project.

Everyone seems to agree that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Recovering from surgery in peace is more important than a construction project.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.