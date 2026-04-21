Woman Refused To Give Up Her Bus Seat For A Disabled Man She Saw Struggling, So Her Sister Stepped In And Called Her Out For Lacking Basic Empathy

Giving up your seat for someone who needs it more than you do isn’t a legal obligation, but most people do it anyway because it’s the decent thing to do.

When a woman who regularly shared a bus with a disabled man admitted she had never once offered him her seat, her sister stepped up, gave hers away, and made her feelings very clear afterward.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not giving a disabled man my seat? I (22f) ride the bus to and from work because I don’t have any other modes of transportation. Every few days, I am joined by a man who has some sort of disability. I don’t know the specifics, but there’s something wrong with his legs — he walks with a very obvious limp and uses a cane. Sometimes there’s a seat for him, sometimes there’s not.

So one day, her sister joins her and notices no one is giving up their seat for the man.

A few days ago, my sister was with me and the man came on. All of the seats were full and he had to stand. My sister whispered that nobody was giving their seats up. I mentioned that I had seen him before and that nobody usually offered him a seat. My sister gave me a weird look and said, “Not even you?”

She’s bluntly truthful with her sister.

I was honest. I had never offered him my seat because I am simply not obligated to help a stranger — and that he could just get a taxi if it hurt him so much to stand. My sister got upset but wouldn’t start a scene on the bus, so she just stood up and told the man to go ahead and take her seat. He thanked her and sat down — which put me in an awkward position, sitting next to him.

She then lashes out at her sister.

I got angry at her and called her out when we got off at our stop. She refused to listen and just said that my empathy was really lackluster and that it didn’t matter if I was obligated or not — it was just basic human decency. I really don’t think I’m such an AH for not giving this random guy my seat, but she’s angry about it, so I guess something must be wrong.

Maybe her sister does have a point.

What did Reddit have to say?

Most people just implicitly understand this is the right thing to do.

Kindness costs you nothing.

This user doesn’t think karma will be kind to this woman.

Putting herself in his shoes likely would have made her behave quite differently.

The world could use a little more empathy, and your daily commute is a great place to start.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.