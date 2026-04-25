Woman Sent Her Son To His Dad For Easter, But The Dad Didn’t Have Anything To Give The Boy For The Holiday

Co-parenting can be hard if only one does the work.

The following story is about a woman who sent her son to his dad for Easter.

However, her son’s dad didn’t have an Easter basket for the boy.

So he asked her to give him money or pick their son up instead.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA? Sons father wants me to pay for his Easter Basket? My son’s dad usually has him on weekends. Now, he is asking me to pick him up early on Easter because he does not have a basket for him. He basically said I can either send him money for one. Or come get my son so he does not go without.

This woman has to work on Easter.

I do not want to do either of those things. The thing is, I work on Easter. I do not want to miss out on time and a half. Also, our son is six. I already plan on making Easter special for him when he gets back on Monday.

She thinks it’s the guy’s responsibility to give something to their son.

What bothers me is that there are other kids at his house who will have baskets. These are his roommate’s kids. I feel like it is his responsibility as a parent to figure something out. Even something small and cheap. It does not sit right with me that the solution is either I pay for it or inconvenience myself.

But she also doesn’t want his son to feel sad.

Frankly, I feel like his dad should suffer the consequences. He does not have a job, but he still pays for his nicotine and beer habit. I feel like it is his fault that he was not responsible. But I also do not want my son to be sad. I do not know what to do. Grrr!

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user gives a good suggestion.

Here’s a similar thought.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

He is a pathetic excuse for a father, says this one.

If he has the money for beer, he can probably spend for an Easter basket, too.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.