Woman Wants To Adopt The Stray Cat In The Neighborhood, But Another Neighbor Is The Unofficial Owner

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there’s a stray cat that wanders around. If you thought the cat should be kept inside where it would be safe, would you bring it inside and adopt it, or, if another neighbor sometimes let the cat inside, would you let the other neighbor take responsibility for the cat?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she wants to adopt the cat. However, she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do or not since another neighbor is the cat’s unofficial owner.

Let’s read all about it.

WIBTA If I kept the neighborhood stray? There’s this cat that hangs out near my apartment complex. One of the women here is like the default owner and keeps her in some nights. I know for a fact she didn’t come here with this woman.

This cat needs to be kept inside.

This cat has come back bloody from fights. We live right by a major airport, highway, and train station. Despite this the woman lets the cat out just about every day and every other night.

The cat is missing.

The “owner” made an offhand remark about how she hadn’t seen the cat in a week. No care, no nothing. WIBTA if, if the cat does come back, I got her into my home and kept her without informing the woman?

I don’t know that the cat’s going to come back, but since that neighbor doesn’t really own the cat, I don’t think there would be anything wrong with deciding to adopt it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she would be doing a good thing.

Another person points out that the other woman is not the cat’s owner.

This would be the right way to handle it.

Another person adopted a stray cat.

One person thinks the neighbor is a jerk.

Her’s a suggestion to talk to the neighbor about the situation.

Nobody owns a stray cat.

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