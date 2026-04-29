Woman Was Enjoying A Quiet And Peaceful Night At Their Backyard, But Her Neighbor Reacted Negatively And Let The Dogs Bark At Her

Neighbors should respect each other’s space and quiet time.

The following story involves a woman on the spectrum who just wanted to relax on her backyard swing at night.

But her neighbor reacted unexpectedly, which left her feeling anxious.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for using the swing in my backyard at night? I (20F) am autistic. I was diagnosed as a kid and was in special education until graduating. We have a swing in our backyard. Both my little sister (16) and I love to use it.

This woman usually goes out to their backyard to hang out.

I get home from work sometimes at around 9 PM. Since it is getting warmer out, I have been missing the nice weather. I would usually be out on the swing. I miss that time outside.

She went out with her dogs and stayed on the swing at night.

The other night, I went out at around 9:30 PM. I stayed on the swing until about 10 PM with my headphones on. I brought my dogs out with me. They are always dead silent and are more for my comfort. They were lying next to the swing.

Her neighbor went out with her dogs, too.

My neighbor behind me made a loud noise and let her dog out. The dog then began barking. I moved my headphones, apologized, and said I would go in. I also let the dogs in.

She apologized to the neighbor and went inside.

She said something along the lines of, “He was not barking at the dogs.” I apologized again. I then went inside. I want to go outside right now. However, I am frankly too nervous about coming off like a jerk. She clearly does not want me out there. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

The neighbor wasn’t rude, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Sometimes, all we need is some peace and quiet after a long day at work.

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