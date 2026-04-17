Woman Was In A Bad Mood So She Ignored A Preschooler Who Wanted To Play With Her, But Her Mother Harshly Criticized Her Behavior

Dealing with others when you’re in a bad mood can be difficult.

In this story, a woman didn’t want to entertain a preschooler who often visited to play with her toys.

She chose to ignore him, which led to a harsh reaction from her mother.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not wanting to babysit? There is this preschooler in my apartment building who likes visiting us. This is because I have some of my childhood toys intact. He is very talkative. Just like any other child, he needs a partner to play with, so I give him company.

This woman was not in the mood to play with the child.

Today, I was in a very foul mood. The kid’s mother called my mother to tell her that he wants to play at our place. I discreetly told my mother to evade or decline it by any means. She did not listen, of course.

Now, her mother is scolding her about her attitude.

During the time he was here, I outright told him not to disturb me. I ignored him almost the entire time. Now, my mother has been ranting about how I am a disgrace. She said I have the filthy blood from my father’s side which does not know manners. She said I will never be able to have a family of my own, and so on.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user gives a short comment.

This one shares a similar thought.

Boundaries are important, says this person.

Here’s another piece of sound advice.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Adults are allowed to have tantrums, too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.