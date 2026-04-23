Woman Was Invited To Attend Her Sister-In-Law’s Wedding, But She’s Only Willing To Buy Two Dresses For All Of The Different Events Despite The Different Dress Codes

Weddings should be a celebration of love, not a fashion competition.

The following story involves a woman who faced confusion from a set of dress codes for her sister-in-law’s wealthy family wedding.

So instead of preparing 6 different outfits, she decided to simplify the entire whirlwind of ceremonies.

Let’s take a closer look!

Made up and inappropriate dress codes for my SIL’s wedding are killing me My SIL is getting married and the dress code guidance is just a disaster. For reference, this is an incredibly wealthy family in an incredibly wealthy, old-money city. So right off the bat, I figured we would be expected to go all out. Fine, whatever. I love an excuse to get dressed up. But I did not expect whatever this is.

This woman shared the dress codes for the different wedding events.

Here’s what we’ve been given, keeping in mind that these events are taking place in New England: Engagement Party – “Sundress Smart.” In February. Bridal Shower – “Connecticut Casual.” Wth is that? Welcome Luncheon – “Business Casual.” Rehearsal Dinner – “Cocktail Formal.”

She decided she would buy only two outfits.

Wedding – “White Tie Formal”… except it’s on the beach. They are getting married in the literal sand. Post Wedding Brunch – “Beach Formal.” I will be buying exactly two outfits for this entire ordeal and splitting them between the events. Screw this wedding.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

Here’s another petty idea…

This user gives their honest opinion.

Seriously ridiculous, says this person.

Finally, here’s another straightforward remark.

Seriously, who would spend so much on wedding outfits?