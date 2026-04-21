Woman Watched Her Sibling Shrink And Destroy Her Clothes In The Dryer One Too Many Times, So She Confronted Him And Got Told She Was The Problem

Living with family means sharing responsibilities, and sharing responsibilities means trusting people not to destroy your stuff.

When one teen watched her younger sibling ruin outfit after outfit by tossing everything into the dryer without a second thought, she finally said something.

But when he flipped the whole thing back around on her, she was forced to confront where the responsibility truly lied.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for wanting my brother to pay back my clothes he destroyed? Me (20F) and my brother (17M) are both still living with our parents. As expected, we both take part in the household and help around.

However, she feels her brother has an annoying habit of cutting corners.

He mostly does laundry, but the problem is that he doesn’t check if something can be put in the dryer.

Then his carelessness cost her big time.

With this, he destroyed multiple jumpers and other clothing of mine — they shrunk in the dryer with no way to be wearable for me ever again. They mostly weren’t so expensive, but some had sentimental value since I got them from friends.

So when she tries to confront her brother about it, he blows her off.

I already tried talking to him about this, but he says I’m in the wrong. AITA for wanting him to compensate for the things he destroyed, or should I just do laundry as carelessly as him and not care about his clothes?

The least her brother could do is show a little remorse.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter feels there’s more than enough blame to go around.

It’s her property, so she has the right to feel upset about it.

This user agrees that, if she cared so deeply about it, she should just do the chore herself.

Laundry duty definitely needs a bit of a shake-up.

Sometimes, if you want things done right, you have to do them yourself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.