Woman’s Neighbor Invites Her Over For A Cookout, But She Declines Because She Doesn’t Feel Like Socializing With Strangers And Thinks The Neighbor Is Spying On Her

Some people are more social than others.

If your neighbor knocked on your door and invited you to a cookout she was having with friends in her backyard, would you jump at the chance to go and make some new friends, or would you come up with an excuse to decline the invitation?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and she has several reasons she decides not to go to the neighbor’s cookout.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I the crazy Neighbor?? I have a neighbor that was having cookouts on her side patio. Our houses are close together and her patio is in direct view of my kitchen window. She was having a party last fall around 7pm and I was in my kitchen preparing supper.(my blinds are all up in kitchen). I heard a knock on my side door ans open it to see my neighbor standing there.(I had just moved here 1 year ago and hadn’t really talked to my neighbor).

The neighbor was trying to be neighborly.

She tells me she wants to invite me over to the cookout with her husband and friends). I don’t feel comfortable with all the people I don’t know so I tell her I’ll come over the next time there’s a cookout. Turns out it was the last cookout for them for the year.

I felt bad, so when christmas came around, I bought a bottle so salted caramel crown royal and put it in a bag by their backdoor.

This sounds creepy.

[I forgot to mention that this woman works at a restaurant that my friend eats at. One day she was talking to my friend and said she has a neighbor that has really nice teeth and she thinks they are probably fake. My neighbor was talking about me.

I have never been close enough to her before for her to see my teeth. I always leave my kitchen blinds open all the way, so the only way she could possibly saw my teeth and think their fake is if she had binoculars and was watching me at night.] That’s another reason I didn’t want to go to her party.

Not everyone wants to socialize with creepy strangers just because those creepy strangers happen to be your neighbors.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

This is a good point.

She might be the crazy neighbor.

She seems to think so.

This person has questions.

If she doesn’t want her neighbor looking in her windows, she should get curtains.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.