Woman’s New Neighbors Let Their Dogs Use The Patio As A Restroom, So She Reported Them To The Landlord Because She Can’t Handle The Smell

Imagine living in an apartment where the new neighbor in the unit below yours has dogs. What would you do if you couldn’t even go out on your patio anymore because of the horrible smell coming from your neighbor’s patio? Would you talk to the neighbor or go straight to the landlord?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she went straight to building management. Now, she’s wondering if she messed up.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for reporting new neighbor to our landlord because of their dog? In the last few weeks, a new family moved into the unit below me. A man, who isn’t there 99% of the time, a lady, a baby, and their two big pitbulls. Since they moved in, we have started to get a bad odor when we open our back door, and I realized that they are just letting these two huge dogs relieve themselves on their patio. For reference the patio is maybe 10 ft in length and about 3 feet wide, so pretty small area. When we looked down, they have a small piece of fake grass and liquid is just oozing over the side with about 30 deposits all around.

It’s really bad, but it could be even worse!

Fortunately, they are on the ground floor, so the mess isn’t going onto anyone else’s patio but the smell could just about knock you out as it smells like a dog kennel in the summer. Since they moved in we haven’t been able to open our back screen door, and today I mentioned it to management, and they said they will handle it.

She thinks the family is having a rough time.

The reason I ask AITAH is because despite just moving in, I don’t think they are doing that great. I live in a military city, and the man’s haircut makes me think he works in the military or at least law enforcement. The one time I saw him, he was also yelling and seemed to be aggressive. The woman just seems really tired, and I am sure its hard to take care of the dogs, home, and baby by herself. The dogs don’t ever get walked, and I also saw when I walked by that they have their mattress on the floor.

She’s wondering if she should’ve handled it differently.

I guess I could’ve left them a note, but I don’t know them and am not sure if a note would be the best way to handle this. I am also not sure if they told management about both dogs either so if they didn’t then they could also be in trouble for that too. I dont know, I don’t want to make other people’s lives harder, but I also don’t want to smell dog waste when I open my screen door either. AITAH

Talking to the neighbors about it first could’ve been a wiser first step, but what’s done is done.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person is on OP’s side.

This person would’ve done the same thing and more.

Another person thinks reporting them to management isn’t really a big deal.

Everyone thinks she did the right thing.

This is why building management exists.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.