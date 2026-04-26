Young Woman Overhears People Body Shaming Her In A Bar, But Her Friend Decides To Teach Them A Lesson

It’s what’s inside that counts.

That’s what we teach kids from an early age – and yet, when they’re surrounded by adults who act completely differently, how can we expect them to do any better?

Body shaming has become a real issue across the world, with people judged not on who they are or how they behave, but all too regularly being picked on because of their weight or physical appearance.

It’s not okay, and it can lead to all sorts of life-ruining complications.

In this story though, the petty body shamers got a taste of shame for themselves.

Read on to find out what happened.

Two girls were mean to me at a bar. Friend gets petty revenge. Many years ago, when I was about eighteen, I was at a pub/bar having a drink with my friend. I went to the toilet, and two girls were in a cubicle talking about me… They were saying, “OMG did you see how skinny that girl was?” “OMG yeah that is just too skinny it’s like, yuck” (or something like that). There weren’t many people there, and I was obviously the skinny girl they were talking about.

Read on to find out how she dealt with this.

When they came out they saw me and looked shocked. I was like, “Yeah, I just heard all that girls, yeah thanks!” They just looked at me. I walked out and went back to my friend and told her what had happened. Then I went to get drinks at the bar. When I came back, the two girls were there and they were being SUPER DUPER nice to me.

But there was more reason for this than just realising their own wrongdoing.

When they were out of earshot, I said to my friend, “WTH is that all about?” She said, “While you were at the bar I went and told them that you had cancer and that you had lost all that weight coz of the chemo”. I was like “WHAATTT??” She was like, “Yeah should have seen their faces they are absolutely mortified now and they feel REALLY bad. I told them just not to mention it to you coz you’re really self conscous about it.” I was like, “OMFG, you didn’t!!” And she’s just like, “Yeah. Heehee.”

Yikes. There is a whole lot of this that is absolutely not okay.

Being unnecessarily mean about someone behind their backs, and then not apologising sincerely when you realise you’ve been heard? Not okay.

Joking about cancer and guilt tripping other people? Also not okay.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person had a similar story to share.

While others called out the body shaming girls.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was on the fence about the whole thing.

Too many people still think that body shaming is okay.

It isn’t. You have no clue what other people are going through in their lives – and besides, people are more than just what they look like on the outside.

But it takes a decent human being to actually see that, of course.

On a species-wide level, it’s time to be kinder – to others, and to ourselves.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.