18-Year-Old Asked Her Family For “Just Money” As A Birthday Gift, But They Ignored Her Request, So Now She Wants Them To Return The Gift

If you asked someone for something specific, and they ignored it to give you something they think you’re going to like, what would you tell them?

This happened to a woman trying to save for a PC, and she couldn’t help but be honest and ask her mom to return the gift so that she could save to get a PC.

What do you think about that?

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AITA for asking my mum to return my birthday presents because she forgot what I’ve been asking for for the past 5 months? I (18F) and my mum (50F) got into an argument recently over my birthday, my birthday is next week and I’m turning 19 so not a milestone birthday. Anyway, I asked my mum for money to go towards finally getting a PC, I’ve been trying to save for one but I don’t have a job currently because the job market where I live is terrible at the moment.

She just wants one thing for her birthday.

I have just been making money off of art commissions as I’m an artist. I’ve been asking for just money and nothing else because I wanted to make it as easy as possible for my mum and grandparents on what to get me, just money, nothing else.

But they don’t want to give her what she wants.

They said they “forgot”, even though I’ve been telling them about this since the middle of 2025. I asked my mum to tell my grandparents to just return the presents they got me (same with her) so that I can just have the money since they still have a week. My mum got mad and called me selfish for not wanting the presents they got me, its not that I’m being ungrateful it’s just I feel like my wants were completely pushed aside. I made this as easy as possible for them because in the past my mum and grandparents have always gotten me things that I don’t like or struggle to come up with gift ideas for me even though I tell them to just ask me.

Blunt honesty isn’t working.

But they don’t want to because they want it to “be a surprise” even though they don’t know what to get me because they never take any time to learn about my interests. I don’t know if I was being rude for asking them to return the gifts they got me, we aren’t super well off especially because recently our dog got sick and we had to take out loans to cover the vet bills. I just wanted money and that’s it, not even a cake or anything because I’ve been wanting a PC for years. I was planning on getting one off Facebook Marketplace as a starter PC, just something better than my ****** 4 year old school laptop that I’ve been using. AITA?

I get where she’s coming from. Too bad her family doesn’t.

What did Reddit think?

I agree.

They could be honest about that with her if that’s the case.

Another point of view.

An idea.

This person thinks she’s in the wrong.

I agree with this as well.

She asked, they didn’t listen. Now she needs to accept the love they can give and move on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who missed out on the vacation of a lifetime because she couldn’t decide on time.