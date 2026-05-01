A Construction Manager’s “Get to Work” Demand Backfires After He Targets a Random Landscaper

Imagine having a work uniform that is similar to another company’s uniform except for the logo. Would you be surprised if you were mistaken for an employee at the other company, or would you expect people to check the logo before making assumptions?

In this story, a landscaper is mistaken for a construction worker, and it’s pretty funny because it’s the construction manager who makes this mistake!

Let’s read all about it.

I,m a landscaper. Not a construction worker. A bit of background, before the Fire department I started work at a landscaping company which I still work with to this day. Mind that our uniforms consisted of Khaki pants and a bright green shirt with our company Logo on the back. I was outside of an alternate office location waiting for my boss to arrive since I’d gotten there rather early. Right around the corner there was construction going on.

Our uniforms are a bit similar in terms of the shirts (minus the logo) and a hard-hat since we were going to be working near the construction. (Safety regulations and that jazz) This hard hat also had our company logo on it.

You’d think the construction manager would know what the employee uniforms look like.

As I was waiting for my boss to arrive, i would assume the person who was the manager of the construction approached me from behind. I didn’t notice him as I was on my phone and didn’t hear his footsteps. He taps me on the shoulder to get my attention. As I turn to face him, he had the most arrogant, crud eating grin Id ever seen. I’m guessing this was due to the fact that he thought he’d caught a worker slacking off and could exercise his authority.

Here’s how the conversation started.

Dialogue proceeded like this.

Ap: Arrogant person Me: me Ap: Why aren’t you working? Where’s your boss? Me: Excuse me?

The construction manager clearly didn’t realize OP wasn’t part of the construction crew.

Ap: I said where’s your boss? Shouldn’t you be working? Me: I’m waiting for my boss to get here. Ap: he should already be here right? Go ahead and get that stack of bricks for me. This way. (He motions to a pile of bricks in the corner)

The manager didn’t believe him.

At this point I wondered what was going on and figured it out pretty quickly. Me: Oh alright, you think I’m with the construction guys around the corner? Sorry man I’m not with them. Ap: What are you talking about? I saw you here yesterday! (This was before the virus hit and the place was BUSTLING with hundreds of people)

All the manager had to do was look at the company logo.

Me: yes I was here yesterday but not with construction. Ap: yes you were I saw you! Me: Sir, I’m with the landscaping company that takes care of trash cleanup and mowing the grass as well as taking care of the flower beds and mulch. He looks at me like I’m crazy, up until I show him the large, bold company logo on the back of my shirt where he approached me from. He then appears to have just seen a ghost, turns around and leaves me alone. The end.

Thank goodness OP was wearing a shirt with the company logo!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s one person’s opinion.

If only!

I think the AP was embarrassed.

This is a funny idea.

You can’t boss someone around if they don’t work for you!

If you liked this story, check out this post about a call center employee who received a really strange request right before closing.