Employee Gets A Phone Call Near Closing Time, But The Caller Has A Really Odd Request That Didn’t Have Anything To Do With The Store

Anonymous night caller asked me to walk into the parking lot… Short, but interesting call which happened about half an hour before close. It was dark outside, just beyond sunset when everything is super dark for a while. It should also be noted that people calling at this time of night to ask us to break our backs to serve their lazy selves if they run into the store “soon” for something “urgent” that they forgot about all day long is not uncommon, so that’s the mindset I’m in when I pick up this call.

This caller had an odd request.

(Female) Caller: Hi, I’m just wondering if you can do me a favour? Me: Well, depends what it is. We’ll see what we can do. What were you after? Caller: There’s a guy in your parking lot. He’s been out there for about an hour. He doesn’t have his phone with him, so I can’t reach him and I was wondering if you could just go out there and tell him to come home. Me: I’m not doing that.

OP was insistant.

Caller: What, what do you mean? He’s been out there for an hour and I can’t reach him because he doesn’t have his phone with him. Me: Uh huh, sure, but I’m still not going to do that. Caller: But I’m a regular! I come in there all the time! Me: Well, that aside, I still make it a general rule to not approach strange men in a parking lot at night time. I’m not going doing that for you. She was strangely silent for a while, then hung up.

That is a really weird phone call. Why is the guy in the parking lot? I wouldn’t listen to the caller’s request either.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

