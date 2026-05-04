A Customer Made A Comment That Helped This Employee Diagnose A Serious Health Condition

You never know when you’re going to have a random encounter with someone that could change the way you think about your health.

A woman named Brooke had an experience like that and she posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Is it possible that I’ve been seizing my whole life and not know about it?”

Brooke said she was checking someone in at work and the person said to her, “Oh, I have seizures, too.”

Brooke said she was confused at the comment.

The person added, “I have focal seizures, too.”

Brooke looked up the condition on Google.

She told viewers she’s had injuries on her tongue after she wakes up.

Doctors have told her it was anxiety, but her research said that tongue injuries can be part of having focal seizures.

Brooke said, “I randomly twitch. I thought it was just an anxious habit.”

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Good thing he gave her this information!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was just being helpful carrying bags of cat litter, only to be mistaken for a store employee.