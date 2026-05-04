May 4, 2026 at 1:55 pm

A Customer Made A Comment That Helped This Employee Diagnose A Serious Health Condition

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about seizures

TikTok/@brookefontana

You never know when you’re going to have a random encounter with someone that could change the way you think about your health.

A woman named Brooke had an experience like that and she posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about what happened.

woman talking about seizures

TikTok/@brookefontana

The video’s text overlay reads, “Is it possible that I’ve been seizing my whole life and not know about it?”

Brooke said she was checking someone in at work and the person said to her, “Oh, I have seizures, too.”

Brooke said she was confused at the comment.

The person added, “I have focal seizures, too.”

woman talking about seizures

TikTok/@brookefontana

Brooke looked up the condition on Google.

She told viewers she’s had injuries on her tongue after she wakes up.

Doctors have told her it was anxiety, but her research said that tongue injuries can be part of having focal seizures.

Brooke said, “I randomly twitch. I thought it was just an anxious habit.”

woman talking about seizures

TikTok/@brookefontana

Check out the video.

@brookefontana

#epilepsy #epilepsyawareness #idfk #chronicpain #help

♬ original sound – Brookè Fontana

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.02.11 AM A Customer Made A Comment That Helped This Employee Diagnose A Serious Health Condition

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.01.37 AM A Customer Made A Comment That Helped This Employee Diagnose A Serious Health Condition

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.01.50 AM A Customer Made A Comment That Helped This Employee Diagnose A Serious Health Condition

Good thing he gave her this information!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was just being helpful carrying bags of cat litter, only to be mistaken for a store employee.

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