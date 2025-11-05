Man Helps His Older Neighbor Carry Cat Litter Bags To Her Car, So Another Customer Assumes He Works For The Pet Store

If you were young, healthy and relatively strong, would you be willing to help an older neighbor do some heavy lifting in exchange for lunch?

In this story, one man agrees to this exact setup, but a customer at the pet store completely misunderstands and feels entitled to help too.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Buy me dinner My neighbor is a 70-something cat lady who will take me to lunch every other weekend in exchange for lifting all the cat litter and cat food at the pet store and then unloading it at her place. Last December…before everything, the store decided they weren’t letting carts leave the building, so I took the first bunch of bags to the car and went back while she got the car started and pulled up to the doors.

Someone thought he was an employee.

On the last trip inside, a Karen grabs my wrist and snaps “You’re helping me next.” I give the “Sorry, I don’t work here” spiel and she seems to absorb that I’m not wearing a polo and khakis and that I’m listening to music.

He had been waiting for the perfect opportunity for this comeback.

This does not stop her though. “Well, you’ll still help me anyway.” And, with the desperation of having held back a joke I’d wanted to make for years, I said, “You’ll have to buy me dinner first.” And left.

That’s completely ridiculous to expect someone who doesn’t work at a store to help you just because you want them to help you.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a story about a girl who helped an older couple with their groceries.

I like OP’s comeback better than this one.

Touching a random stranger is pretty rude.

This is a funny misinterpretation of the story!

Just because you help one person doesn’t mean you have to help everyone.

