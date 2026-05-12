A Dog And A Newly-Adopted Cat Are Getting Along Famously

They say that opposites attract…

And that applies to animals as well as humans!

A woman named Sam took to TikTok to show folks how well her dog is getting along with furry feline she adopted.

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you were worried about your dog getting along with the cat you adopted and then this happens…”

The cat got into the dog’s bed…

And then proceeded to lick the dog’s face.

The cat then snuggled with the dog.

The pooch returned the favor and started licking the cat.

They clearly love each other!

Yay!

The video’s caption reads, “I think we are going to need a bigger bed.”

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

And this TikTokker also shared a pic of their pets.

Are these two cute, or what?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.