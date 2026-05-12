May 11, 2026 at 8:45 pm

A Dog And A Newly-Adopted Cat Are Getting Along Famously

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@gingerfrecklez

They say that opposites attract…

And that applies to animals as well as humans!

A woman named Sam took to TikTok to show folks how well her dog is getting along with furry feline she adopted.

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@gingerfrecklez

The video’s text overlay reads, “When you were worried about your dog getting along with the cat you adopted and then this happens…”

The cat got into the dog’s bed…

And then proceeded to lick the dog’s face.

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@gingerfrecklez

The cat then snuggled with the dog.

The pooch returned the favor and started licking the cat.

They clearly love each other!

Yay!

The video’s caption reads, “I think we are going to need a bigger bed.”

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@gingerfrecklez

Check out the video.

@gingerfrecklez

I think we are going to need a bigger bed… #catanddog #cutenessoverload #catanddogcomedy #dog #cat

♬ Love Letters – James Quinn

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.58.32 AM A Dog And A Newly Adopted Cat Are Getting Along Famously

Another TikTok user shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.58.46 AM A Dog And A Newly Adopted Cat Are Getting Along Famously

And this TikTokker also shared a pic of their pets.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 8.58.58 AM A Dog And A Newly Adopted Cat Are Getting Along Famously

Are these two cute, or what?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who was so upset about dog messes in his yard that he involved the whole neighborhood in the solution.

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