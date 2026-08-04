She Stood Her Ground Over a Severe Dog Allergy. Now Her Family Is Threatening to Boycott Christmas.

I’m all for people having their service dogs with them in public, but if someone specifically asks you NOT to bring an animal to a house, it’s best to leave the pooch at home for the evening.

But, obviously, some people aren’t gonna go along with that.

A woman explained why her request to her aunt to leave her service dog at home during Christmas led to all kinds of issues.

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for asking my aunt not to bring her dog to Christmas for emotional support? “Every year my maternal grandparents have a Christmas Eve party that’s 3-4 hours long with: – Tim: My mom’s brother – Rebecca: Tim’s wife, my aunt – Bella: Rebecca’s doodle Also important, I have a severe dog allergy, even hypoallergenic breeds trigger a reaction, varying from hives to sinus infection Christmas 2023, Rebecca got a doodle puppy recently and showed up to Christmas Eve with her as a surprise. I remind her of my allergy, she says she didn’t know I had one.

Hello, I’m allergic!

I had to remind her a second time when we were leaving as she tried to hug me with Bella in her arm. I was pretty sick the next day on Christmas but thought that was the end of it. Summer ’24, Rebecca’s dad passes Christmas ’24, gran calls my mom and says Tim told her Rebecca is in too much emotional turmoil from her first Christmas without her dad and that she will be bringing Bella. I say I won’t go if the dog is there, my mom calls Tim and asks them not to bring Bella. He refuses.

This was going to be interesting…

Rebecca is carrying Bella (who’s fully grown by now) around on her hip in as we mingle, I try to be polite with Tim and Rebecca but they brush me off. Eventually Rebecca disappeared to another room by herself to sit alone with Bella. My dad offered to watch Bella for Rebecca for a bit so she could go mingle. She said she was angry she’s being excluded from everyone, she took the dog and ran upstairs crying. I went to walk around the block to her some air. My dad comes to find me and says we’re going home so that this doesn’t escalate. Rebecca and Tim were sitting on the stairs with Bella when we come inside. Rebecca, still teary, said she didn’t want us to go before presents and she said she’d keep Bella away from me while we opened them, but she gave up on that halfway through presents.

This situation is quite dramatic…

After we got home, Tim texts mom: “I will not stand for the way you and your family treated my wife ever again. The dog is family. We will be spending Christmas Eve with our family next year”. Dad reaches out in the summer and they text back that they haven’t forgiven us.

Wow, these people sure know how to hold grudges.

Christmas ’25, Tim and Rebecca still refuse to come, but invite us all to go to a megachurch service on the 23rd last minute, but we’re too busy, I’m gay, and the church is loudly homophobic. Grandparents can’t drive after dark so they don’t go. This year, Rebecca finds out she has cancer. My gran had to find out from an acquaintance. Tim didn’t tell us till months later, when she finished chemo and was all clear.

She’s not sure how to feel about all this now…

Why I think I may be a jerk: Rebecca was very shaken by the loss of her dad and was using the dog as emotional support, maybe I should’ve just sucked it up and dealt with the allergies instead of causing our family to blow up since now Rebecca and Tim barely talk to my grandparents and never talk to us. Grandpa’s 80th bday is soon and Rebecca may come so I want to know if it’s on me to mend this bridge especially in light of her recent fight with cancer.”

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

These folks all need to chill out a bit…

Because this situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Come on people, grow up a little bit!

There’s A TON of drama going on between these family members…