A Dog Does Something Funny In The Same Place Every Time He Takes A Walk

Dogs are definitely creatures of habit, no doubt about it.

And if one little thing happens to catch their interest, they’ll be intrigued by it for a long time afterward.

A woman named Toni posted a funny video on TikTok and showed folks how her sister’s dog reacted to something while taking a walk.

In the video, a dog peeked around a corner at a building…

And waited…

Suddenly, the pooch ran past the window, looking at his reflection.

The video’s caption reads, “My sister’s Golden Retriever has been trying to catch the dog in the window every day for two years.”

LOL!

Check out the video.

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

This never gets old!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.