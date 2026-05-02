May 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Does Something Funny In The Same Place Every Time He Takes A Walk

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a walk

TikTok/@tonibaker20

Dogs are definitely creatures of habit, no doubt about it.

And if one little thing happens to catch their interest, they’ll be intrigued by it for a long time afterward.

A woman named Toni posted a funny video on TikTok and showed folks how her sister’s dog reacted to something while taking a walk.

dog on a walk

TikTok/@tonibaker20

In the video, a dog peeked around a corner at a building…

And waited…

dog on a walk

TikTok/@tonibaker20

Suddenly, the pooch ran past the window, looking at his reflection.

The video’s caption reads, “My sister’s Golden Retriever has been trying to catch the dog in the window every day for two years.”

LOL!

dog on a walk

TikTok/@tonibaker20

Check out the video.

@tonibaker20

My sisters #goldenretriever has been trying to catch the dog in the window everyday for two years. #chancethegoldenretriever #dogtok

♬ Monkeyshine-JP – Lt FitzGibbons Men

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.49.59 AM A Dog Does Something Funny In The Same Place Every Time He Takes A Walk

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.50.08 AM A Dog Does Something Funny In The Same Place Every Time He Takes A Walk

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.50.20 AM A Dog Does Something Funny In The Same Place Every Time He Takes A Walk

This never gets old!

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.

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