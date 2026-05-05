A Dog Had A Cute Reaction When Strangers Came Into Her House

Wait until you get a load of this ferocious guard dog!

Actually, never mind…because this pooch is just a gentle pup who wants to be friends with everyone!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how their dog Teddy reacted when pest control workers came into their house when the owners weren’t around.

The text overlay reads, “Who we choose to protect our house.”

In the video, a small puppy laid down in a crate as pest control workers came into the house.

How did she react…?

The pup calmly took in the situation and she didn’t seem too worried about the strangers in her house!

The video’s caption reads, “Who we choose to protect our house…clearly doing a great job.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Well, not every pooch is meant to be a guard dog…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!