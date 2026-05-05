May 5, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Dog Had A Cute Reaction When Strangers Came Into Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a cage

TikTok/@teddytheonenutwon

Wait until you get a load of this ferocious guard dog!

Actually, never mind…because this pooch is just a gentle pup who wants to be friends with everyone!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers how their dog Teddy reacted when pest control workers came into their house when the owners weren’t around.

dog in a cage

TikTok/@teddytheonenutwon

The text overlay reads, “Who we choose to protect our house.”

In the video, a small puppy laid down in a crate as pest control workers came into the house.

How did she react…?

dog in a cage

TikTok/@teddytheonenutwon

The pup calmly took in the situation and she didn’t seem too worried about the strangers in her house!

The video’s caption reads, “Who we choose to protect our house…clearly doing a great job.”

dog sitting in a cage

TikTok/@teddytheonenutwon

Let’s take a look at the video.

@teddytheonenutwon

Who we choose to protect our house… clearly doing a great job 😴 #cavapoopuppy #cavapoosoftiktok #puppy #dogsoftiktok #cutepuppy

♬ original sound – teddy the cavapoo

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.54.03 PM A Dog Had A Cute Reaction When Strangers Came Into Her House

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.54.11 PM A Dog Had A Cute Reaction When Strangers Came Into Her House

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 12.54.26 PM A Dog Had A Cute Reaction When Strangers Came Into Her House

Well, not every pooch is meant to be a guard dog…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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