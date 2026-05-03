May 3, 2026 at 2:49 am

A Dog Likes To Sleep On Top Of A Pillow…That’s On Top Of Its Dog Sibling

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@odd1ish

Well, at least they’re comfy…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual sleeping arrangement her two dogs enjoy.

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@odd1ish

The video’s text overlay reads, “Why is my dog sleeping on top of a pillow on top of my other dog?

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@odd1ish

The caption says, “I guess that’s cozy for them.”

Admit it, that’s pretty cute…

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@odd1ish

Here’s the video.

@odd1ish

I guess that’s cozy for them #dogsoftiktok #shihtzu #maltipoo #girldog

♬ Mario 64 – Dire Dire Docks – Devin Taylor

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.39.17 AM A Dog Likes To Sleep On Top Of A Pillow...Thats On Top Of Its Dog Sibling

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.39.31 AM A Dog Likes To Sleep On Top Of A Pillow...Thats On Top Of Its Dog Sibling

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 8.39.43 AM A Dog Likes To Sleep On Top Of A Pillow...Thats On Top Of Its Dog Sibling

Well, whatever makes them comfortable…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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