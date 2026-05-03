A Dog Likes To Sleep On Top Of A Pillow…That’s On Top Of Its Dog Sibling

Well, at least they’re comfy…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual sleeping arrangement her two dogs enjoy.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Why is my dog sleeping on top of a pillow on top of my other dog?

The caption says, “I guess that’s cozy for them.”

Admit it, that’s pretty cute…

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, whatever makes them comfortable…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!