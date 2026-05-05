May 5, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Dog Loves To Sleep In The Toddler Bed His Owner Bought For Him

by Matthew Gilligan

dog laying in a bed

TikTok/@zailey_and_axel

At the end of the day, most dogs are just big babies!

It’s true!

And this TikTokker knows all about it…

She posted a video that showed how her dog Axel reacted to his new sleeping quarters.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@zailey_and_axel

The video’s text overlay reads, “Dad said Axel wouldn’t use the toddler bed mom got him.”

And Axel slowly walked toward the small bed.

dog on a bed

TikTok/@zailey_and_axel

Axel then made himself comfortable and laid down to take a snooze!

The video’s caption reads, “We love proving Dad wrong.”

dog laying on a bed

TikTok/@zailey_and_axel

Here’s the video.

@axelthepitmix

We love proving dad wrong 💅🏼#fyp #dogmom #pitbull #bullybreed

♬ Ballerina – Yehezkel Raz

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.11.31 AM A Dog Loves To Sleep In The Toddler Bed His Owner Bought For Him

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.11.42 AM A Dog Loves To Sleep In The Toddler Bed His Owner Bought For Him

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 11.11.57 AM A Dog Loves To Sleep In The Toddler Bed His Owner Bought For Him

At heart, he’s still just a big baby.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

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