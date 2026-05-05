A Dog Loves To Sleep In The Toddler Bed His Owner Bought For Him

At the end of the day, most dogs are just big babies!

It’s true!

And this TikTokker knows all about it…

She posted a video that showed how her dog Axel reacted to his new sleeping quarters.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Dad said Axel wouldn’t use the toddler bed mom got him.”

And Axel slowly walked toward the small bed.

Axel then made himself comfortable and laid down to take a snooze!

The video’s caption reads, “We love proving Dad wrong.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a photo.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

At heart, he’s still just a big baby.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!