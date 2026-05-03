A Dog Sat On Top Of His Brother And Wouldn’t Let Him Up

This is what having siblings is all about!

You play, you fight, and the bigger one usually enjoys punishing the other one.

And that applies to the animal kingdom, too!

A woman named Lauren showed TikTok viewers how her dogs Banjo and Grizz like to play with each other.

The video showed the dogs in Lauren’s backyard…

And Banjo was sitting on Grizz!

It was clear that Banjo wasn’t going to let Grizz up.

Banjo looked pretty satisfied with himself!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog takes puppy sitting a bit too serious.”

Lauren wrote in the video’s caption, “Maybe this is why Banjo sits on Grizz all the time now. Payback for trying to smother him.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

We know who’s in charge between these two pooches!

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