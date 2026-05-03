May 3, 2026 at 1:55 pm

A Dog Sat On Top Of His Brother And Wouldn’t Let Him Up

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a yard

TikTok/@grizzonthego

This is what having siblings is all about!

You play, you fight, and the bigger one usually enjoys punishing the other one.

And that applies to the animal kingdom, too!

A woman named Lauren showed TikTok viewers how her dogs Banjo and Grizz like to play with each other.

dog in a yard

TikTok/@grizzonthego

The video showed the dogs in Lauren’s backyard…

And Banjo was sitting on Grizz!

It was clear that Banjo wasn’t going to let Grizz up.

dog in a yard

TikTok/@grizzonthego

Banjo looked pretty satisfied with himself!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your dog takes puppy sitting a bit too serious.”

Lauren wrote in the video’s caption, “Maybe this is why Banjo sits on Grizz all the time now. Payback for trying to smother him.”

dog in a yard

TikTok/@grizzonthego

Check out the video.

@grizzonthego

Maybe this is why Banjo sits on Grizz all the time now. Payback for trying to smother him💀 #dogsofttiktok #funnydogs #funnyvideos #foryoupage #dogslife

♬ Kokiri Forest with Ocarinas – David Erick Ramos – Ocarina

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.14.08 AM A Dog Sat On Top Of His Brother And Wouldnt Let Him Up

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.14.19 AM A Dog Sat On Top Of His Brother And Wouldnt Let Him Up

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.14.42 AM A Dog Sat On Top Of His Brother And Wouldnt Let Him Up

We know who’s in charge between these two pooches!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who kicked out their parents over a weird bedroom situation.

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