A Dog Showed Off Her Empty Food Bowl So She Could Get A Treat

Anyone who claims that dogs aren’t intelligent needs to watch this video immediately!

A TikTok user posted a video that proves their dog Poppy is a pretty sharp pup!

In the video, Poppy walked away from her food bowl and into the living room.

Poppy then walked up to her dad and stared at him.

He asked her, “You finished?”

The man got up and followed Poppy into the kitchen.

Poppy was excited to show him that she’d finished her dinner!

The man gave Poppy a treat as a reward.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Every night without fail…and they say dogs aren’t clever.”

The caption reads, “She likes to show dad she’s finished all her dinner so she gets a treat.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

That is one smart pooch!

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