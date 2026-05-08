May 8, 2026 at 2:47 am

A Dog Showed Off Her Empty Food Bowl So She Could Get A Treat

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with its owner

TikTok/@poppytheboxer1

Anyone who claims that dogs aren’t intelligent needs to watch this video immediately!

A TikTok user posted a video that proves their dog Poppy is a pretty sharp pup!

dog in a living room

TikTok/@poppytheboxer1

In the video, Poppy walked away from her food bowl and into the living room.

Poppy then walked up to her dad and stared at him.

He asked her, “You finished?”

The man got up and followed Poppy into the kitchen.

Poppy was excited to show him that she’d finished her dinner!

dog in a house

TikTok/@poppytheboxer1

The man gave Poppy a treat as a reward.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Every night without fail…and they say dogs aren’t clever.”

The caption reads, “She likes to show dad she’s finished all her dinner so she gets a treat.”

dog getting a treat

TikTok/@poppytheboxer1

Take a look at the video.

@poppytheboxer1

She likes to show dad she’s finished all her dinner so she gets a treat 🤣🤣 #funnydog #dog #dogtok #boxer #fyp

♬ original sound – Poppy the Boxer 🐶🖤

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.19.46 AM A Dog Showed Off Her Empty Food Bowl So She Could Get A Treat

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.19.57 AM A Dog Showed Off Her Empty Food Bowl So She Could Get A Treat

And this TikTokker made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 11.20.10 AM A Dog Showed Off Her Empty Food Bowl So She Could Get A Treat

That is one smart pooch!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a supervisor who won’t believe a machine is broken until he ends up in the hospital.

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