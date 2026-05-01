A Dog Showed Up At Her Neighbor’s Door At 6 A.M. To Say Hello

Just as people like to be friends with their human neighbors, it’s also fun to get in good with your neighbors of the four-legged variety.

A woman named Katelyn showed TikTok viewers how her neighbor’s dog, Khloe, has become like a member of their family.

In the video, Khloe stood at Katelyn’s back door.

The text overlay reads, “My husband woke me up at 6 a.m. to show me that she’s already at the front door.”

Katelyn added, “This morning she sat in my husband’s work truck with him while it warmed up.”

Khloe was then shown in Katelyn’s husband’s truck.

She wrote, “He said he’s going to wash her later and give her treats.”

Katelyn added, “Technically, she’s our neighbor’s dog, but she’s a part of our family, too.”

The video’s caption reads, “I usually see her around 8am, but this morning she showed up at 6 am! I guess from all the fun she had yesterday…My husband is like one of the kids with the, “CAN WE KEEEP HER PLZZZ?!” He wanted to take her to work with him. Hahaha.”

Check out the video.

@katelynp512 I usually see her around 8am, but this morning she showed up at 6am! I guess from all the fun she had yesterday.. 💛 My husband is like one of the kids with the, “CAN WE KEEEP HER PLZZZ?!” 😂 He wanted to take her to work with him. Hahaha ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – kittikmr – veesun95

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person shared a story.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This dog was ready to get her day started early!

Enjoyed this story? Check out what happened when a cat was locked in a toddler’s room overnight and a camera captured everything.