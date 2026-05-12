A Dog’s 17th Birthday Celebration Is Winning Hearts Online

If only all our pets could live this long…

A woman named Tara posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her 17-year-old pooch Bella celebrated another year around the sun.

Bella sat in front of a birthday cake set out on the floor for her.

Tara and others sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

And then it was time for Bella to dig in to her cake!

Bella’s tail was wagging and it was clear that she was having a great time!

The video’s caption reads, “What an absolute dream Bella gets to see 17. Happy birthday, my Bells.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Here’s to many more birthdays for this sweet pooch!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.