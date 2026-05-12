May 12, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Dog’s 17th Birthday Celebration Is Winning Hearts Online

by Matthew Gilligan

dog eating a cake

TikTok/@taratessone

If only all our pets could live this long…

A woman named Tara posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her 17-year-old pooch Bella celebrated another year around the sun.

dog eating a cake

TikTok/@taratessone

Bella sat in front of a birthday cake set out on the floor for her.

Tara and others sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

And then it was time for Bella to dig in to her cake!

dog eating a cake

TikTok/@taratessone

Bella’s tail was wagging and it was clear that she was having a great time!

The video’s caption reads, “What an absolute dream Bella gets to see 17. Happy birthday, my Bells.”

dog eating a cake

TikTok/@taratessone

Check out the video.

@taratessone

what an absolute dream bella gets to see 17 🎀 happy birthday my bells #happybirthday #seniordog #17 #dancingqueen #dogsoftiktok

♬ What Was I Made For? (Epilogue) [Instrumental Version] – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.32.40 AM A Dog’s 17th Birthday Celebration Is Winning Hearts Online

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.32.51 AM A Dog’s 17th Birthday Celebration Is Winning Hearts Online

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.33.02 AM A Dog’s 17th Birthday Celebration Is Winning Hearts Online

Here’s to many more birthdays for this sweet pooch!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dog-owner who is sick and tired of his neighbor following the letter of the (leash) law.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter