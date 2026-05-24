A Family Debate Over Botox Turns Into a Heated Argument About Beauty Standards

Some people get easily offended, especially if they think they are being judged.

In this story, a woman disagreed with her mother after she said an actress needed Botox because of her forehead lines.

She pushed back, saying that Botox is a choice and not something anyone actually needs.

The conversation quickly became tense, leaving both of them uncomfortable for a while.

How about you? What do you think about Botox? Check out the full details below.

AITAH because I told my mom Botox is a want not a need Am I (29F) a jerk for telling my mother (58F) that an actress does not need Botox? I will explain. We were watching a show. My mother, who does Botox, said, “Oh my God. Look at her forehead lines.” She said she needs Botox. She was referring to an actress probably 20 years younger than her.

This woman openly expressed her opinion about Botox.

I responded that she does not need Botox. She can choose to age naturally. I said Botox is a want, not a need. Not everyone who shows signs of aging needs Botox. She looked at me like I disgusted her. She put her hand up to stop me from talking any more. I would have continued, to be honest.

The vibe between them suddenly became tense.

She said, “Ok. Ok. Enough.” The vibe was tense for a while. She did not speak to me for at least 15 minutes. We are easing up now. But am I the jerk? I know she does Botox. She knows I have said I refuse Botox even at her suggestion. I truly do believe it is a choice one makes. It should not be something that is considered necessary for anyone. AITA?

Uh oh! Looks like her mom got offended.

But just because they have different opinions doesn’t mean they can’t respect each other’s point of view, right?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another mom speaks up.

Botox is optional, says this one.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Not everyone is a fan of Botox.