A Family Divided: A Woman Is Heartbroken After Her Husband Decides to Evict His Own Mother

Imagine renting out a house to your mom. If she couldn’t work due to her heath and thus couldn’t afford to pay rent, would you let her stay anyway, or would you kick her out so you could find a paying tenant?

In this story, one woman shares that her brother-in-law is kicking his own mom out of the home he has been renting to her. She’s heartbroken for her but also wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I overreacting?! Yes he is the landlord, doesn’t mean a son should kick out his mom.. with stage 4 RA.. no way am I overreacting. My brother in law owns 2 houses. 7 years ago, father in law divorces my mother in law out of the blue. No one expected it. She was heartbroken. She couldn’t find a house to rent so brother in law says he will rent it out to her for $1500 a month. She now been living there for 7 years.

Her new husband was a real jerk.

2 years ago, she got engaged and married to a man who was with her long enough to spend every penny she had. Her retirement, all of it. Once she ran out of money, he split. Found out about all his phone records of calling escort services… and she was paying for that too.

But it gets worse.

After divorce, we find out one of her kids died…She’s already had one son out of 4 pass away, this makes #2. He was murdered for protecting a female. This messed her up. I will never forget the cries..

But it gets even worse…

Ontop of all of that, last year she found out she has stage 4 rheumatoid arthritis. Had to quit working because of how sore she was. Because of her not working, she had to rent out her spare rooms. She had a friend move in. Has lived there for 6 months. One day, she up and leaves. Leaves no money for rent or anything.

Now, she’s losing her home.

HER SON IS MAKING HER MOVE INTO A TRAVEL TRAILER, on the other side of the property, far from their house. He says she will just have to move into my trailer and i will build a “mom shed” this summer for her… He has a good job. wife works for the bank.. They won’t allow her to miss a payment.. or reduce rent. The day she is late, she immediately gets a phone call. And they dont stop talking and asking about rent until its paid.

Here are some details about the rent.

Rent is $1500, paying $300 ontop of that for him to do repairs… he never comes over to do repairs. My husband and I do the repairs. He emptied the septic tank 6 years ago.. that’s the only thing he has done. So she was paying $300 for absolutely nothing.

OP is really upset about this situation.

With having state 4 RA, she needs assistance doing a lot of things.. moving her into a travel trailer is scary. Am I in the wrong for being angry? She has been balling her eyes out for a week now and slowly packing up her life. Yes he is the landlord, but who kicks out their own mom

I feel bad for mother-in-law. She has gone through so much, and now to lose her home. Her son seems heartless.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks her husband could say something, but she should stay out of it.

Another person thinks it’s a bad idea to rent to or from family.

This person has a lot of questions.

But another person thinks the brother-in-law is awful.

Her mother-in-law has been through a lot!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is facing a big electric bill after running his a/c 24/7.