A Golden Retriever Is Afraid Of His Dog Sibling’s Cone

You never really know what your dog is going to be afraid of.

The vacuum, the blender, cats, those seem to be the classics.

But sometimes, our furry friends throw us for a loop.

A TikTokker posted a video that detailed what their dog, Gus, got spooked by.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Help. My dog is terrified of my other dog’s cone.”

Gus stood by her and was clearly avoiding the other pooch with a cone on its head.

Gus kept trying to get away from the other dog.

The video’s caption reads, “Guys how do I make this work? For 2 weeks I woke up to Gus crawling on my head. At midnight last night because he heard the cone move slightly.”

Check out the video.

@retrievernamedgus Guys how do I make this work for 2 weeks I woke up to Gus crawling on my head at midnight last night bc he heard the cone move slightly #goldenretriever #dogsofttiktok #puppy #coneofshame ♬ original sound – Myuu

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Dogs get spooked by the funniest things sometimes…

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.