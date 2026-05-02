May 2, 2026 at 4:47 pm

A Golden Retriever Is Afraid Of His Dog Sibling’s Cone

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs in a room

TikTok/@retrievernamedgus

You never really know what your dog is going to be afraid of.

The vacuum, the blender, cats, those seem to be the classics.

But sometimes, our furry friends throw us for a loop.

A TikTokker posted a video that detailed what their dog, Gus, got spooked by.

dog looking at its owner

TikTok/@retrievernamedgus

The video’s text overlay reads, “Help. My dog is terrified of my other dog’s cone.”

Gus stood by her and was clearly avoiding the other pooch with a cone on its head.

two dogs in a room

TikTok/@retrievernamedgus

Gus kept trying to get away from the other dog.

The video’s caption reads, “Guys how do I make this work? For 2 weeks I woke up to Gus crawling on my head. At midnight last night because he heard the cone move slightly.”

two dogs in a room

TikTok/@retrievernamedgus

Check out the video.

@retrievernamedgus

Guys how do I make this work for 2 weeks I woke up to Gus crawling on my head at midnight last night bc he heard the cone move slightly #goldenretriever #dogsofttiktok #puppy #coneofshame

♬ original sound – Myuu

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.56.31 AM 1 A Golden Retriever Is Afraid Of His Dog Siblings Cone

Another TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.56.41 AM 1 A Golden Retriever Is Afraid Of His Dog Siblings Cone

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 10.56.53 AM 1 A Golden Retriever Is Afraid Of His Dog Siblings Cone

Dogs get spooked by the funniest things sometimes…

If you liked this post, check out this story about a man who wouldn’t let his friend bring over her dogs because he was protecting his cat’s peace.

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